With Stripe and PayPal building on Solana, Pantera says the blockchain's adoption story is just beginning to unfold.With Stripe and PayPal building on Solana, Pantera says the blockchain's adoption story is just beginning to unfold.

Why Solana May Offer the Greatest Upside in Crypto – Pantera Capital Explains

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 01:02
MAY
MAY$0.0441-1.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-9.20%

Prominent investment firm, Pantera Capital, said that Solana is approaching a major inflection point in its adoption across consumers, fintechs, and institutions.

Pantera Capital highlighted SOL’s under-allocation by institutions and predicted that ETF approval would ignite a significant wave of demand.

Pantera Bets on Solana

In a series of tweets on X, Pantera Capital explained that, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, whose institutional adoption has been cemented through dozens of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and massive corporate holdings, Solana’s journey is only just beginning.

At present, there are no Solana ETFs, and only five public companies hold SOL, and institutions own less than 1% of the total supply, which is far below Bitcoin’s 16% and Ethereum’s 7%.

Despite this, Solana’s fundamentals are increasingly difficult to ignore, according to the venture capital giant. Major players like Stripe and PayPal are actively building on the network, which further boosts the asset’s position as a practical option for real-world applications.

Moreover, while its market capitalization is just a fraction of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana leads both in critical usage metrics such as transaction throughput and user activity. With a potential Solana ETF approval on the horizon as early as Q4 2025, Pantera argued that institutions will soon catch up to the under-allocation gap.

The latest observation by Pantera comes just days after Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies raised more than $500 million through an oversubscribed PIPE to implement a Solana-backed treasury plan. In addition to Pantera Capital, Summer Capital will also be leading the offering. Shares were sold at $6.881, with stapled warrants exercisable at $10.134.

The company plans to deploy the funds to purchase SOL as its main reserve asset, and create a treasury vehicle while opening new capital opportunities to support Solana’s continued network expansion and adoption.

Solana Treasury Advantage

Several other analysts are projecting that SOL treasury companies could outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025, thanks to the former’s unique combination of yield, throughput, and growth potential. Galaxy’s Michael Marcantonio recently stated that SOL offers a gross staking yield of 7-8%, compared with ETH’s 3-4%, while BTC provides no yield at all.

This allows treasury firms to reinvest rewards, grow net asset value (NAV) faster, and create a steady income stream. Despite a smaller market cap, Solana handles more transactions and reaches more users than ETH, which gives treasuries greater upside from network adoption.

SOL’s historically higher volatility, around 80% compared to BTC’s 40% and ETH’s 65%, makes financing tools cheaper and token accumulation faster, which, in turn, enhances treasury mechanics. Marcantonio noted that these factors – higher yield, superior throughput, and more efficient accumulation – position Solana treasury companies to potentially outshine BTC and ETH reserves, and help in generating stronger returns and accelerating NAV growth through 2025.

The post Why Solana May Offer the Greatest Upside in Crypto – Pantera Capital Explains appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1458+2.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 02:30
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01629-2.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06263-1.02%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013917-0.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005242+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:22
Share

Trending News

More

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron are leading the S&P 500 in 2025 due to rising AI infrastructure demand

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?