Why SWIFT Still Dominates and Ripple (XRP) Struggles for Adoption

By: Coincentral
2025/09/03 21:48
XRP
XRP$2.8685+2.67%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4334+2.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.01108-1.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%

TLDR

  • SWIFT continues to dominate global payments due to its widespread adoption and legacy infrastructure.
  • Many banks still rely on outdated systems like IBM z/OS mainframes and COBOL-based platforms for core operations.
  • Replacing core banking systems is a costly and lengthy process, taking up to seven years and requiring massive investments.
  • Banks often opt to layer modern technologies over legacy systems instead of fully replacing them with newer solutions.
  • Ripple’s blockchain-based technology offers faster, more transparent transactions but faces significant adoption challenges.

SWIFT, the 1977 messaging system, still dominates global banking despite advances in digital payment technologies. Although Ripple (XRP) offers a modern alternative, it has struggled to gain widespread adoption. Vincent Van Code, a software engineer, highlights the challenges facing the transition from SWIFT to newer systems.

Core System Overhauls Keep SWIFT at the Forefront

Vincent Van Code points out that many banks continue to rely on outdated systems, such as IBM z/OS mainframes and COBOL-based platforms. These systems form the backbone of global finance and are crucial to operations in large financial institutions. SWIFT benefits from this legacy, remaining the default for cross-border payments due to its widespread adoption.

The vast majority of banks continue using SWIFT because they are deeply embedded in these older systems. Replacing or overhauling core banking infrastructure would require years of work and enormous costs. Van Code explains that core system overhauls typically take five to seven years and can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

As a result, banks tend to layer modern technologies like APIs and middleware over their existing infrastructure rather than fully replacing it. These updates are often seen as temporary fixes rather than true solutions. Consequently, SWIFT continues to dominate because it is the most stable and widely accepted option available.

Ripple’s Challenges in Gaining Adoption

While Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) product offers a faster, more transparent alternative, widespread adoption remains a challenge. Ripple’s blockchain-based technology promises instant settlement and reduced reconciliation costs. Yet, it faces significant hurdles in integration with outdated banking systems that still rely on legacy infrastructures like COBOL.

Ripple must navigate a complicated and fragmented regulatory landscape, which adds complexity to its adoption. Additionally, Ripple faces skepticism from a highly risk-averse industry that is reluctant to overhaul long-established systems. Even as XRP liquidity grows, its perception as a volatile asset remains a barrier for many financial institutions.

Despite these challenges, Ripple offers a compelling alternative, with potential to reduce liquidity costs and enhance payment transparency. The question remains whether banks are ready to adopt such transformative technology when their current systems are entrenched. While Ripple continues to grow, SWIFT’s dominance remains due to its vast network effect.

Banks Reluctant to Replace Legacy Systems

The future of SWIFT and Ripple is shaped by the banking sector’s reluctance to embrace change. Banks are hesitant to replace their decades-old legacy systems. For Ripple to gain widespread adoption, it must convince the industry of the value it offers over the entrenched SWIFT infrastructure.

Van Code concludes that SWIFT’s global network effect shields it from easy replacement. It’s unlikely that Ripple will fully replace SWIFT in the near future. Instead, Ripple’s best strategy may be to complement SWIFT, offering new solutions while navigating the complexities of a heavily regulated and conservative banking industry.

The post Why SWIFT Still Dominates and Ripple (XRP) Struggles for Adoption appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Share
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward