Why the Solana Price Rally May Struggle Without Fresh Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:53
NEAR
NEAR$2.394+0.46%
Waves
WAVES$1.1118-0.27%
SIX
SIX$0.0214-0.13%
Solana
SOL$203.15-0.32%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
MAY
MAY$0.0419-1.43%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002645+0.45%

The Solana Price has cooled after a strong August. Over the past seven days, it has traded flat, and in the last 24 hours, it slipped 1.1%. By contrast, monthly gains still stand near 26%, and three-month gains are about 35.8%.

For traders reading this to see if the SOL Price can repeat those August-style gains, the answer may be disappointing. On-chain data shows profit booking is heavy, and another metric has quietly turned bearish. Together, these raise doubts over how fast Solana can move higher from here.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Two Metrics Hint At Active Selling

On-chain data shows that the percentage of supply in profit is still very high for Solana. As of September 3, nearly 95% of Solana holders were in profit, close to the six-month peak of 96.59% on August 8. Even at press time, the reading sits around 87%, still an overheated level. When such a high percentage sits on gains, the temptation to sell rises.

Solana Traders Have An Incentive To Sell: Glassnode

Sponsored

Sponsored

History backs this. The last time profit supply dropped hard, falling under 54% on August 2, Solana Price was about $158.53. From there, SOL Price climbed all the way to $214.51 by August 28 — a gain of roughly 35%. This indicates that Solana mostly rallies when fewer holders hold onto their profits. Otherwise, every move higher tends to get sold into strength.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

Profit Booking Into Strength Continues: Glassnode

The HODL Waves metric, which tracks how long coins are held before moving, confirms this. Short-term holders — those who held between 1 week–1 month and 1–3 months — peaked on August 19, when Solana Price traded near $176.

Together, they controlled about 27% of the supply. Since then, their share has dropped to around 22%. These cohorts are selling into strength, showing profit-taking is active in real time.

Weak Money Inflows Reveal the Solana Price Fragility

Sponsored

Sponsored

On the price chart, the SOL Price faces heavy resistance at $218. A clean candle close above the latter would confirm a breakout and mark a new high, invalidating the bearish view.

However, the problem of money flow keeps the optimism low. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which measures whether buying pressure or selling pressure dominates, has weakened sharply. On July 22, when the Solana Price hit a local high, CMF stood at 0.31, showing strong inflows. Since then, price has made higher highs, but CMF has dropped to –0.01.

Solana Price Analysis: TradingView

This divergence means whales and institutions are not adding fresh money into SOL. Without these large inflows, profit-takers face little resistance when selling. The lack of offsetting demand leaves rallies fragile and makes a deeper pullback more likely than a respite if key supports fail.

On the downside, strong support sits at $194, with further levels at $186 and $173 if selling deepens. At present, the Solana Price is holding steady, but unless CMF improves, any respite looks far off.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/solana-price-profit-taking-rally-stalls/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure