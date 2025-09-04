Why This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever (And What It Means For You)

By: Medium
2025/09/04 22:52
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002791+3.67%
Everscale
EVER$0.01052+3.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002612-5.19%
Press enter or click to view image in full size
This Will Be Crypto’s Longest Bull Run Ever

I’ve been watching crypto markets for years now. Yesterday, I had a realization that completely changed my perspective. This crypto cycle won’t end in October like many predict.

Instead, we’re entering the longest bull run in crypto history. I’m talking about a cycle that could stretch another year, maybe two. Here’s why I believe this time really is different.

Why Previous Cycles Don’t Apply Anymore

Traditional crypto cycles followed Bitcoin’s halving schedule. The pattern was predictable. Markets would peak roughly 12–18 months after each halving.

But something fundamental has shifted this time.

In the last cycle, altcoins broke their all-time highs 355 days before the cycle ended. We’re already 1,035 days into this current cycle. The previous cycle lasted a total of…

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01784-5.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0967-40.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06263-9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-2.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.36-4.93%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-1.85%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Share

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

This One Problem Is Holding Back Your Startup - Here's How to Fix It