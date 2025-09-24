Why Time is Running Out for Crypto Traders (And What I’m Doing About It)

Press enter or click to view image in full size
Time is Running Out for Crypto Traders
Something feels different this time. The familiar patterns are there, but time is running out.
After analyzing the current cycle data, I see troubling similarities to 2017 and 2021. We’re sitting at day 1,050 of this cycle. Back in 2017, the longest cycle lasted 1,067 days.
The math is simple. We might have less than 20 days left.
Current Market Signals Point to Critical Phase
I’m tracking several key indicators right now. The Bollinger bandwidth percentile shows extremely low volatility. This tight range rarely lasts long.
Here’s what I’m seeing:
- Bitcoin trading in a compressed range
- 24-hour liquidations hit $300 million
- Most liquidations are on the long side
