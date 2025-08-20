Why TradingView Became My Favorite Trading Tool

By: Medium
2025/08/20 15:59
When I first got into crypto trading, I felt lost. My charts were messy and filled with indicators, my decisions were rushed, and I had no real system. That changed when I discovered TradingView which completely transformed how I trade.

Before I Found TradingView

In the beginning, I had multiple apps open just to follow the markets. One app for Bitcoin, another for Ethereum, another for news and it was exhausting. I’d miss price moves because I was too busy switching tabs. My trading felt like guessing instead of strategy.

At first i was basically just gambling, but then I stumbled onto TradingView. At first, I thought it was just another charting site, but after a few days, I realized it was different. Everything I needed was in one place: smooth charts, real-time crypto prices, and tools that actually made sense.

Features That Made the Difference

The first feature that hooked me was alerts. I could finally set price levels for Bitcoin or altcoins and get notified the moment they were hit. That meant no more sitting at my desk for hours waiting for the perfect entry.

The second was the indicators and drawing tools. I could map out support, resistance, and trend lines easily, and combine them with my favorite indicators like RSI. Suddenly I started understanding my charts more.

And of course, TradingView covers everything: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, even smaller altcoins. I can check them all in one clean dashboard.

Learning While Trading

Something I didn’t expect to enjoy was the community. Thousands of traders post their charts and ideas every day. Some are beginners, some are pros, but there’s always something to learn. Reading how other traders break down Bitcoin or a trending altcoin helped me see the markets from new angles.

Why I Stick With It

Before TradingView, crypto trading felt very stressful and confusing. Now, it feels organized and even fun. I can track my favorite coins anywhere on my laptop, phone, or tablet.

TradingView hasn’t made me rich overnight, but it has made me smarter, calmer, and way more confident in my trades. And for me, that’s the most important thing.

If you want to check this out yourself, click the link below and get a free $15 bonus when you sign up to TradingView! Trust me you won’t regret it.

Join TradingView

— Daily Crypto Invest

Disclaimer: “This is an affiliate link, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.”

Why TradingView Became My Favorite Trading Tool was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

