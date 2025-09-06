Why was Michael Saylor’s Strategy snubbed by a S&P 500 secret committee?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:03
Michael Saylor’s Strategy missed out on inclusion in the S&P 500 this Friday, sending MSTR tumbling almost 3% despite meeting every published criterion. Unexpectedly, commission-free trading app Robinhood was included, sending its stock soaring by 7%, and exposing how discretionary and secretive the selection process really is.

The SPX is run by a ‘secret committee’

The S&P 500 is often seen as the gold standard of U.S. corporate prestige, a club that companies fight hard to join.

Strategy comfortably checked all the boxes: strong market cap, liquidity, and four consecutive quarters of positive earnings. Many investors expected the company’s Bitcoin-heavy balance sheet (now over 636,000 BTC) would finally land it a coveted spot.

But as Boomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out on X, meeting the criteria isn’t enough:

This “Committee” is not public. Its members are senior analysts from S&P Dow Jones Indices, but their identities are withheld to avoid lobbying and outside influence. The reality is that even after meeting strict metrics, final entry is a matter of human discretion, not a rules-based process. The Bitcoin Therapist said it best:

Strategy is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder and has become a proxy for BTC exposure on U.S. financial markets. Its omission has sparked frustration among crypto advocates and traditional investors alike, who believe old-guard prejudice is still alive and well inside the committee room.

Why was Strategy blocked?

There is no published reasoning for S&P 500 exclusions, just as Tesla saw unexplained delays years before its own eventual inclusion. As Eric Balchunas posted:

Strategy’s unique reliance on Bitcoin for corporate treasury and market value is unprecedented. Traditional committee members may be wary of this new type of public equity.

Moreover, volatility concerns persist. MSTR moves with Bitcoin, which exposes the index to greater swings than most conventional stocks.

Strategy’s exclusion means S&P 500 index funds won’t be forced to buy its shares, limiting automatic passive flows and keeping BTC exposure out of the default retirement portfolios of millions.

The case lifts the veil on the S&P 500’s true nature, which is more actively curated than most investors realize, and far less transparent than its reputation suggests.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/why-was-michael-saylors-strategy-snubbed-by-a-sp-500-secret-committee/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
