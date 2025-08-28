Why Was Netflix’s ‘The Waterfront’ Cancelled After Just One Season?

The Waterfront. (L to R) Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in episode 104 of The Waterfront. DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX

There’s disappointing news for The Waterfront fans. There won’t be a second season of the Southern true crime drama that captivated viewers and topped Netflix’s charts this summer. So, what could be behind the decision to end the Buckley family saga so early?

The Waterfront, which draws inspiration from creator Kevin Williamson’s family and his childhood in coastal North Carolina, follows the Buckley family’s struggle to save their failing fishing empire. When patriarch Harlan Buckley suffers two heart attacks, his wife Belle and son Cane resort to desperate measures to keep the family business afloat.

ForbesIs ‘The Waterfront’ Based On A True Story? Meet The Family Who Inspired The Buckleys

The first season of The Waterfront premiered on Netflix on July 19, 2025, and debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly TV list with 8.3 million viewers within its first few days of release. The series spent five weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart , peaking at 11.6 million views in the second week.

The Waterfront was inevitably dethroned when the highly-anticipated third season of Squid Game dropped on the platform. However, Forbes Senior Contributor Paul Tassi even said that he believed the series would have continued in the No. 1 spot if it weren’t for Squid Game. So, with the show’s seemingly solid performance on Netflix, why is ending?

Why Was The Waterfront Canceled By Netflix?

The Waterfront. Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in episode 101 of The Waterfront. DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX

Deadline was first to report the news about The Waterfront’s cancellation. Sources told the publication that Williamson was informed about Netflix’s decision, and the cast members were also made aware that the show would be ending.

While Netflix hasn’t explained the reason behind the cancellation, Deadline noted that Netflix executives consider performance versus cost, alongside factors such as awards recognition, social media attention and audience engagement. In addition to viewership numbers, there’s also the show’s completion rate, which is not made public.

Sources who were close to the show’s production told Deadline that the completion rate for The Waterfront was good, however, “Netflix didn’t feel that the viewership and the completion rate were high enough to secure a renewal.”

It’s also worth noting that The Waterfront performed better than Ransom Canyon and Forever, two other freshmen dramas that received renewals from the streamer this year. (Ransom Canyon spent four weeks in the Top 10, peaking at No. 2 with 9.4M views for its first full week, while Forever was also in the Top 10 for four weeks, rising to No. 3 with 6.7M views.)

Shortly after the news broke, Williamson reacted to the cancellation on Instagram. “While I’m sad the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” he wrote. He also thanked his “dream cast and crew” for working alongside him in North Carolina and Los Angeles, as well as his studio partners at Universal Television. “It was one of the best experiences of my life! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” he concluded.

Before The Waterfront was axed, Williamson was optimistic that a second season might be possible on Netflix. “I would love very much a chance to write Season 2, because I feel like I’m just getting started with this story and this family,” he told TIME.com in mid-June.

The creator even shared that he mapped out a third season of the show. “I think there’s a whole second season that I have planned out, and a third season, quite frankly. So I’m hoping I get the chance to tell those stories,” Williamson said in an interview with ScreenRant. “I do think it’s a fun show, and it’s unlike anything I’ve ever done. And I just hope people enjoy it.”

The first season of The Waterfront is streaming on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.