Why Would Cardano Holders Be Moving So Many Funds Into Rollblock And What Is It?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 00:30
In 2025, investors are weighing up which top cryptocurrencies can deliver the best returns as the crypto bull run 2025 gathers pace. Cardano and Rollblock are both attracting attention, but Rollblock (RBLK) is the one building the kind of excitement that has early investors dreaming of 50x

As big funds flow in, the big question is why so many Cardano holders are shifting their bets toward this new crypto coin.

Rollblock: The Window To Be Early Is Closing

Rollblock (RBLK) is a Web3 GambleFi platform where over 12,000 AI-powered games, from live poker and blackjack to sports prediction leagues, are hosted on blockchain rails for total transparency.

Analysts point out that the real draw for early investors is how Rollblock ties token ownership directly to platform revenue, offering a stake in one of the world’s largest industries.

Each bid and payout is secured on Ethereum, eliminating manipulation, while fiat payment options like Apple Pay and Mastercard make adoption seamless. 

The platform has already paid out millions in rewards and is shaping up as one of the top crypto projects of 2025. A recent social post captured the spirit perfectly, presenting Rollblock not just as another game site but as a blockchain-powered luxury entertainment lounge. 

With presale progress already over 82%, the window to be early is closing.

  • Over $15 million in wagers placed across 12,000+ games

  • RBLK holders earn weekly rewards through buyback and burn revenue sharing

  • 30% of revenue used to repurchase tokens, 60% of those burned, the rest funding up to 30% APY staking

  • Security backed by a SolidProof audit and fully licensed operations

Tokenomics And Presale Momentum

Rollblock’s tokenomics have struck a chord with serious investors. The project has a hard cap of just one billion tokens, making inflation impossible. 

Every week, 30% of the platform’s revenue is used to buy back RBLK, with 60% of that permanently burned to reduce the supply and 40% distributed to stakers.

At $0.068 in stage 10 of its presale, over 82% of tokens are already sold, with more than $11.4 million raised.

With just 42 days until the presale closing date is announced, many are calling this the best crypto presale on the market. Freddie Finance even broke down the project’s mechanics in detail on YouTube, making it clear why some view it as the next 100x crypto: https://youtu.be/qztj3p8uy_c?si=U1TVQ94C6Anvi6Vp.

Cardano: A Blue-Chip Facing Fresh Competition

Cardano is priced at $0.9113 today. The coin is down 5.63% over the past 24 hours, reflecting strong selling pressure after yesterday’s highs, though a small recovery attempt remains visible at key support levels. 

Analyst @anastamaverick noted: “ADA is currently trading at $0.9219, down 3.11% in the last 24 hours after hitting a high of $0.9878 and a low of $0.9134.”

This commentary mirrors today’s crypto chart, where volatility has created opportunities for patient traders. Cardano continues to attract crypto news with major headlines including increased institutional interest, new enterprise partnerships, and ongoing technical upgrades. 

At the same time, EMURGO has paused its Genesis ADA delegation initiative to strengthen governance. 

These updates show why Cardano remains one of the top altcoins, but with its market cap already over $32 billion, the upside is more limited compared to new altcoins to watch like Rollblock.

Side-By-Side Comparison

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Cardano (ADA)
Current Price$0.068$0.9113
Market CapPresale $11.4M$32.53B
Max Supply1B45B
Revenue Share30% of revenueNone
Buyback And BurnYes, weeklyNo
Upside Potential50xLimited

Final Takeaway: Where Big Gains Could Come From

The numbers show why funds are flowing. Cardano is one of the best long-term crypto bets, but its size makes it less explosive. Rollblock offers a rare mix of Web3 adoption, DeFi mechanics, and a live platform already scaling fast. 

For investors hunting the next big crypto, Rollblock looks set to deliver the kind of gains that Cardano holders are now chasing.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Why Would Cardano Holders Be Moving So Many Funds Into Rollblock And What Is It? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
