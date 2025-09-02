Why XRP Traders Are About to Be Shocked

I’ve been analyzing the XRP market. What I found completely changed my perspective on current trading conditions.
The cryptocurrency market tells fascinating stories through data. Today, I want to share critical insights about XRP trading patterns that every holder should understand.
I recently discovered alarming economic data from Canada. Their deficit surged by $19.84 billion to a record $21 billion in Q2 2025.
This isn’t just Canada’s problem. The US, Europe, and other major economies face similar struggles. When governments struggle financially, they typically respond predictably.
They print more money.
The M2 money supply correlation is undeniable. I’ve observed that M2 expansion directly correlates with asset price increases. This includes stocks…