Wildcat Labs closes $3.5 million in funding, bringing its valuation to $35 million

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, DeFi lending protocol Wildcat Labs announced the completion of a $3.5 million seed extension funding round led by Robot Ventures, bringing its valuation to $35 million. Triton Capital, Polygon Ventures, and other institutions, as well as several angel investors, participated in the investment. The new funds will be used to expand the team, promote the protocol's integration into the Ethereum ecosystem, and develop new markets and mechanisms. Wildcat Labs has raised a total of $5.3 million in funding and currently manages $150 million in outstanding credit, bringing its total credit holdings to $368 million since its launch.

