Wildfires And Pollution Are Solvable. Inaction Is Existential

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 16:49
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.42%
Vice
VICE$0.01269-7.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10432-1.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018837+3.19%
Salamanca
DON$0.000451-7.01%

Yet another reality of a warming planet is the increasing pace and scale of wildfires. Their deleterious impact creates conditions that favor further wildfires by dumping greenhouse gases (GHG) into the atmosphere which contributes to more warming. The now burned forest no longer contributes to the local hydrological cycle, nor does it shelter wildlife; the roots don’t keep soil in place or direct rain to recharge groundwater; the dense canopy isn’t there to use the solar radiation and lower the temperature, and the regional wind and rain patterns are altered. “Small”, local fires are not local problems, and at this point we aren’t discussing small and unfortunate fires. We’re nearing global tipping points on climate, including one for the Amazon forest and whether it will be able to sustain itself. Dieback describes this feedback loop of localized forest death spreading outwards, and past the 60-80% mark the entire Amazon is at risk of collapse. This is happening in some parts already.

Beyond the broader ecological catastrophes that await us, wildfires harm people with smoke that can travel hundreds of kilometers from the source fire, poisoning people with small particles and a portfolio of toxins. Canadian wildfires prematurely kill Americans and vice versa; slash and burn farming in rural Cambodia poisons Phnom Penhers. Unless your policymakers are affected by this directly, in which case you’ll have 14.5% less pollution, then it’s easy for them to ignore. The more this issue is studied, the more that’s it’s shown to be an issue. Particles that measure 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) are now listed as a hazard in and of themselves, before we even consider the materials they’re made of and the chemicals that they may leach. The human costs of this are the increasing rates of illnesses and the financial costs of health care, lost productivity, and the compounding problems of further environmental denigration.

Small particles penetrate the lining of the lungs and enter the blood stream. The risks of heart and lung problems increase. It’s estimated that air pollution costs the U.S. economy about 5% of our GDP, prematurely kills about 135,000 people each year, and is the second leading risk factor for death globally. For the curious, the first is high-blood pressure, and in children under five it’s malnutrition. Children in the developing world continue to have a hard go of it.

How can we help the poor children of the developing world that don’t have enough food, but do have dirty air? Stop polluting and give them stable, growing economies in which to be raised. As the U.S. State Department explains, investing in clean air immediately provides returns: “…For every dollar invested in cleaning the air, 30-90 dollars are returned in improved health and economic productivity. Reducing air pollution is an economic accelerant.” (Their bolding)

Solutions

Prevention. The reason that the air we breathe is full of toxic particles is because people release these breathable poisons into the atmosphere to begin with. Industry, transportation, and creating electricity are polluting. When fossil fuels are burned in cars and power plants, they release noxious gases that necessarily harm all of us. When we use solar or nuclear power to generate electricity instead of hydropower dams and coal, then we don’t release inhalable poisons in the process. If we have electric cars and trains, walkable and bikeable cities, then we dramatically reduce exhaust.

Forests are carbon sinks and air purifiers. One of the best ways to prevent the release of smoke is to stop burning things. Burning forests poisons the atmosphere. Keep the forests for air, water, for all of our benefit. The survivability of our planet is at stake as these wildfires will only get worse if we don’t change our course.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/suwannagauntlett/2025/08/29/wildfires-and-pollution-are-solvable-theyll-be-worse-with-inaction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0562-5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21014-2.32%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Share
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone