Will AAVE Hit $600 or Fall to $230? Traders Split

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 23:47
NEAR
NEAR$2.506+1.49%
AaveToken
AAVE$292.08+4.15%

TL;DR

  • AAVE is holding above range lows with traders watching for a breakout toward $600.
  • Daily chart shows an M-pattern forming, with a possible short-term target near $230.
  • Balance of Power remains negative, but fading red bars suggest weakening selling pressure.

Price Action and Current Structure

Aave (AAVE) was trading around $290 at press time, with a slight gain of 1% over the last 24 hours. The asset has pulled back by nearly 10% over the past week. At present, AAVE is consolidating just below the mid-range zone between $320 and $340.

CryptoAmsterdam has shared a weekly chart showing that AAVE is holding above its earlier range low entries. It also outlines a recent higher high, and the current consolidation may be forming a higher low. A break above mid-range could push AAVE toward the $600 range high, where traders would then look for a possible breakout into new levels.

Over the last few years, AAVE has moved through several phases. After a strong rally, it entered a deep decline, followed by a long period of sideways movement between $50 and $120. The move out of that range shows a possible shift away from accumulation.

Aave is a major protocol in the DeFi space. It runs a non-custodial lending system and continues to hold a large portion of the market. Based on DefiLlama data, Aave’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is currently at around $36 billion, which makes up close to half of the entire DeFi lending market. Last week, its TVL reached $40 billion, marking a new all-time high.

Bearish Setup on Short-Term Chart

On the daily chart, analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a possible double top forming. This M-shaped pattern often points to a short-term top. If the pattern plays out entirely, AAVE could drop toward $230.

The asset recently dropped to $285.89, after failing to move past the $330 level. Support around $278 is being watched. If that level breaks, the following zones to watch are near $250 and $244.

Moving Averages and Volume Signal

AAVE is now trading above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $288, but just under the 50-day SMA, which is at $294. This shows that the short-term trend is undecided. Buyers will need to hold above $288 and push through the $294 area to regain momentum.

AAVE price chartSource: TradingView

Meanwhile, the Balance of Power (BBP) indicator is at -19.09, showing that sellers still have control. The red bars are smaller than last week, which may suggest that the pressure is fading. Traders are watching for a flip back into positive, which could confirm a recovery if resistance breaks.

The post Will AAVE Hit $600 or Fall to $230? Traders Split appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.75%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003573+1.27%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12677-0.25%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+1.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01394+1.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598-0.99%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars