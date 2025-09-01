Will Alexander Isak Finally Leave Newcastle United And Join Liverpool?

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James’ Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images

Whichever way it was supposed to end, nobody wanted it to be like this. Alexander Isak’s future is still undecided with less than 24 hours remaining of the transfer window. Whether he will move to Liverpool or not is the story that has dominated the entire summer, providing an unhelpful backdrop first for Newcastle United’s own attempts to recruit, and then the start of its season.

After three games without its talismanic Swedish striker, who has refused to play and train for over a month in order to force his way to Anfield, Newcastle has just two points and has failed to score twice. There is a strong feeling of resentment towards from the fanbase, with many believing the outlook would be completely different were Isak involved. But for all the negativity, distraction and fractured relationships, the possibility of Isak remaining at Newcastle remains very real; his dream switch to Anfield hangs in the balance.

Despite the “not for sale” message emanating from St James’ Park since the saga began, that may not suit Newcastle as much as it once did.

The plan was always to keep Isak; initially, before everything turned sour, a new contract was in the offing. After the best season in Newcastle’s modern history – which saw them win a first domestic trophy and qualify for the Champions League – hope and expectation were high.

There was money spend on the squad to build around Isak, but the way he has treated the supporters, his teammates and head coach Eddie Howe has completely torched that idea. His public statement outlining “broken promises” brought about a significant shift in the mood inside the club; where previously there had been sympathy, there was anger, but still the offer of reconciliation. The club maintained in a public response to Isak that it had listened to his desire and attempted to facilitate a deal on two conditions, the £150m ($203m) valuation being met and two strikers being signed, to replace both him and the already departed Callum Wilson.

Crucially, it didn’t foresee that happening. Attempts to sign Hugo Ekitke and Benjamin Sesko to replace Isak failed and Newcastle closed the book after that, instead pursuing the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as Wilson’s successor to play alongside Isak, if and when he reintegrated into the squad. Though it was briefed he didn’t intend to return even if he didn’t join Liverpool, there was always a sense that position may soften if he had to enforce it after September 1.

But last week, when Newcastle’s ownership group tried and failed to rectify Isak’s career on Tyneside, a line was drawn. The search for his replacement was resurrected and completed quickly, with a club-record deal for 23-year-old Germany striker Nick Woltemade. He may not be as prolific as Isak, few in the world are, but he offers a contingency with similar potential to reach the top, and a clear way forward for the club. Since then, the message has changed.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: Newcastle United player Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring the second goal as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reacts dejectedly during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images

Newcastle still needs another striker, with Strand Larsen and Wissa very much in play before Monday’s deadline, but a deal to allow Isak to go is probably seen as ideal. The reality is an agreement with Liverpool is the most straightforward point in making the deal happen; £150m is a difficult fee to achieve in the circumstances, with a player threatening to diminish his own value by not playing and only one interested party. Keeping Isak to play alongside Woltemade may look appealing on paper, but many now believe it more trouble than it is worth.

Wissa and Strand Larsen remain active targets, with the former’s attempts to leave Brentford mirroring Isak’s. Yet both deals are incredibly tough to do, with their clubs also needing replacements. Lots can happen before deadline day, but the ideal situation for Newcastle is difficult to achieve.

Will Liverpool make its move for Alexander Isak?

So, where is Liverpool in all of this? The Premier League champion has made it known all summer that it wants to buy Isak, but only one official offer worth £110m ($149m) has been made, and that was at the start of August. The club has not wanted to negotiate if Newcastle doesn’t “open doors’” and lots of stories have emerged in recent days suggesting another bid is far from guaranteed.

It is hard to imagine Isak burning bridges at Newcastle without encouragement that a deal will happen, and he is said to have remained totally confident he will get his move. There is always a way back if it doesn’t, no matter what anyone thinks.

Liverpool will surely make its big play on Monday and Newcastle must be braced for what comes next, with reports of a deal likely being struck for £130m ($176m). While selling has never been this palatable, it must still be done right; one striker must arrive if Alexander Isak is to finally head to Merseyside.