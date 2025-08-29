Will Bitcoin Collapse Before Year-End? Prediction Markets Say Yes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 13:04
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,026.7-2.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10568-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018932+3.62%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.08897+154.20%
Bitcoin

After climbing to an all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped back under $110,000 and is now trading in a narrowing range.

While some long-term bulls still see $200,000 as a realistic target before 2026, short-term sentiment is turning more cautious.

Prediction Markets Signal Bearish Tilt

Data from Polymarket shows a majority of bettors now believe Bitcoin will slide below six figures before the year ends. The market is pricing in a 62% chance of a drop under $100,000, reflecting growing conviction after BTC dipped under $110,000 for the first time in six weeks.

Analysts Weigh Institutional Support vs. Whale Selling

Min Jung, an analyst at Presto Research, said the bearish outlook cannot be dismissed. According to Jung, institutional buyers and corporate treasuries have so far absorbed most of the selling pressure from long-term holders. That dynamic has kept the market from experiencing a deeper breakdown.

But the analyst warned that this balance could shift quickly. “If large investors decide to unload more aggressively, the key question is whether there will be enough new inflows to absorb that supply,” Jung said. Without continued demand from big players, a break below $100,000 becomes increasingly likely.

A Critical Test Ahead

For now, Bitcoin remains in a tug-of-war between resilient institutional demand and the looming threat of whale sell-offs. Prediction markets suggest traders are preparing for the downside, even as long-term forecasts continue to point toward six-figure gains.

Whether BTC holds the line or cracks below $100,000 may determine how investors approach the final stretch of 2025.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/will-bitcoin-collapse-before-year-end-prediction-markets-say-yes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Chinese money launderers have been moving billions through US financial institutions to aid Mexican drug cartels, yet lawmakers still point the finger at crypto. US banks were responsible for laundering $312 billion for Chinese money launderers between 2020 and 2024, according to a new report. In a US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) advisory on Thursday, the watchdog analyzed over 137,000 Bank Secrecy Act reports from 2020 to 2024. It found that over $62 billion per year on average has gone through the US banking system from Chinese money launderers.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563-0.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04018-3.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07678+11.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 13:13
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167-0.65%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012017-6.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.064-14.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

The post The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In 2023, meme coins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK) created overnight millionaires and changed lives. These millionaires, whom we can now refer to as whales, have activated their wallets again and are buying memecoin they believe will replicate the success of Bonk and Pepe. Leading the new pack are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Floki …
Bonk
BONK$0.00002063-4.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002834-4.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.012177-1.21%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/29 14:32
Share

Trending News

More

US banks moved $312B in dirty money, but critics still blame crypto

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

The 3 Meme Coins Pepe Coin (PEPE) Millionaires Are Buying Right Now

Experienced Analyst Discusses the Fate of Solana (SOL) Price: Is $300 a Dream or a Goal?

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.