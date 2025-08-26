Will Bitcoin Hold the Line? Analysts Highlight the Most Critical Support Levels

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 22:46
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003481-16.14%

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a pivotal test after a sharp reversal from its recent peak.

The number one cryptocurrency’s slide below $110,000 has market observers closely monitoring a crucial band of support, with the integrity of the current bull cycle potentially hanging in the balance.

Key Support Zones Form the Bull Market’s Last Stand

According to analyst Axel Adler Jr., the market is now testing a primary defensive perimeter. In a post on X, he stated, “The nearest strong support zone is the 100K–107K range.”

His thesis identified this area as critical because it marks where two metrics historically significant for establishing market floors, the Short-Term Holder Realized Price and the 200-day Simple Moving Average, have intersected.

Adler further defined a secondary, more profound support level around the $92,000 to $93,000 level, which represents the cost basis for investors who have held coins for three to six months. This tier, he argues, would become the final defensive line should the first one be breached.

The analyst’s framework has come at a time when the market is reeling from a major correction. The sell-off was accelerated by a single entity dumping 24,000 BTC, worth more than $2.7 billion, triggering a cascade that sent Bitcoin to a seven-week low under $109,000.

Additionally, the resulting liquidation flush wiped out nearly $1 billion in leveraged long positions, a brutal but effective reset that purged speculative excess from the system. This price action caused BTC to break below the average cost basis of investors who bought during the May to July rally, a level that analytics platform Glassnode cautioned has previously preceded “multi-month market weakness.”

Market Structure Hinges on a Handful of Key Levels

The broader analyst community is largely singing from the same hymn book with regard to the importance of these levels, even though perspectives on the outcome differ.

For instance, EGRAG CRYPTO’s analysis, shared hours before Adler’s, also centered on $105,000 as a decisive figure. However, he outlined two potential scenarios, one being a deeper retracement to $92,000 and the other a successful hold leading to a parabolic rally.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading around $110,317, down more than 11% from its August 14 all-time high above $124,000. It has also shaved 4.4% from its value over the week, nudged by a slight 0.9% dip in the last 24 hours.

Despite the near-term momentum being in the red, the longer-term perspective offers some context. Over 30 days, the asset has gained 6.5% and it has stayed 73.2% above its price from a year ago, giving hope that the current pullback is still within the boundaries of a healthy correction in a larger bull trend.

The post Will Bitcoin Hold the Line? Analysts Highlight the Most Critical Support Levels appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts