Will Crypto Be the First to Fall in a US Recession?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:03
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+2.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008554-13.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09943-1.20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139398+7.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016965+1.25%

As of September 2025, mounting evidence suggests the US economy may be closer to a recession, with several key indicators raising alarms among economists and market observers.

The fallout could extend well beyond traditional markets. Crypto assets, often treated as high-risk, will likely come under heavy pressure as investors shift to safer holdings, setting the stage for heightened volatility and potential sell-offs.

Is the US in a Recession?

The most striking indicator is the job market data. According to earlier reporting from BeInCrypto, nonfarm payrolls slowed considerably in August, with only 22,000 jobs added compared to the projected 75,000.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Of ~598,000 jobs added in President Donald Trump’s second term so far, 86% were in healthcare and social assistance. Outside healthcare, job creation has nearly stalled, signaling fragility.

Furthermore, in a post on X, Global Markets Investor noted that the US economy has shed 142,200 jobs over the past four months, marking the largest drop since the 2020 crisis.

Declining Jobs in The US. Source: X/Global Markets Investor

In another post, the analyst pointed to the alarming rise in the long-term unemployment rate. The count of Americans who have been jobless for 27 weeks or more has more than doubled since December 2022. The number reached 1.9 million in August, marking the highest level in four years.

Sponsored

Sponsored

A second worrying sign is the steep decline in construction spending. The Kobeissi Letter highlighted that July 2025 figures showed a 2.8% decline year-over-year. 

This was among the steepest drops since the 2008 financial crisis. On a monthly basis, spending has fallen in 10 of the past 11 months, marking the longest slide in 15 years.

Construction, a key driver of economic activity, often serves as an early barometer of financial health. When investment in construction slows, it suggests weaker demand for housing, commercial projects, and infrastructure. 

This decline reflects reduced confidence among developers and businesses and ripples into related industries like materials, labor, and financing. In addition to weaker construction activity, real consumer spending has decelerated this year.

US Construction Spending Performance. Source: X/The Kobeissi Letter

While economic indicators shape the technical definition of a recession, public perception provides a complementary signal. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

A recent Wall Street Journal–NORC poll highlights a sharp decline in economic optimism among Americans. Only 25% now believe they have a ‘good chance’ of improving their living standards, the lowest level recorded since 1987. 

More than three-quarters doubt that future generations will be better off, while nearly 70% say the American dream no longer holds true or never did — the most pessimistic outlook in almost 15 years.

Meanwhile, a Financial Times report highlighted regional disparities in economic performance. The report suggests that several states, including Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, Virginia, and others, may already be in recession. 

Potential US States in Recession. Source: Financial Times

However, several major states—New York, Texas, Florida, and California—appear to sustain economic stability, potentially delaying a nationwide downturn.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Why a US Recession Could Trigger Crypto Sell-Offs

The data paints a bleak picture, but where does crypto fit into this? Financial trader Matthew Dixon explained that a recession generally weighs on assets like Bitcoin (BTC). As growth slows, company profits decline, and consumer demand weakens.

Sponsored

Sponsored

At the same time, investors often move funds into safe-haven assets like Treasuries, gold, or stable currencies, draining liquidity from crypto markets. Lending becomes more restrictive, borrowing costs rise, and speculative activity is pressured.

Even before fundamentals fully deteriorate, negative sentiment often pushes investors to cut risk, creating additional selling pressure on digital assets.

Therefore, it’s clear that a US recession would weigh heavily on crypto. In the short term, risk aversion and tighter liquidity drain capital from digital assets, pressuring prices. Nonetheless, over time, monetary easing or growing distrust in fiat could reignite Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge, while altcoins remain more vulnerable.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/us-recession-fears-impact-on-crypto-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.41-0.32%
Suilend
SEND$0.5669+1.39%
Polkadot
DOT$4.06+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1235+0.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.37+8.12%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-0.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.37+8.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004874+3.28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.139051+7.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy