The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific… The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…

Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011616-13.19%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013712+0.94%
Raydium
RAY$2.642+0.37%
RWAX
APP$0.001908-8.79%
ERA
ERA$0.5662+1.90%
AltcoinsBitcoin
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 22:00

Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar.

Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash.

He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase.

Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices.

Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse.

Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections.

For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/will-crypto-treasuries-trigger-the-next-market-crash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

TLDR Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value. These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply. Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens. Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve. Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential. [...] The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$204.44+0.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10235+2.15%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002204--%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

TLDR Bitcoin derivatives, including options contracts, are expected to drive Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. The growing use of Bitcoin derivatives such as futures and options is driving increased institutional involvement. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is witnessing an all-time high in Bitcoin options open interest, signaling market maturation. Financial derivatives like covered calls [...] The post Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.10664-0.83%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55511-6.29%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:36
Share
Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

TLDR Ford stock closed at $12.01 on September 26, after hitting a new 52-week high of $12.32. Q2 2025 EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.04. Revenue rose to $50.18 billion, well above projections. Dividend of $0.15 per share maintained, 5% yield. New $30K EV pickup and Universal EV Platform unveiled. On September 26, 2025, [...] The post Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
SynFutures
F$0.013215+1.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02829+0.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572-0.27%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

Bitcoin Derivatives Set to Push Market Cap to $10T, Analyst Says

Ford Motor Company ($F) Stock: Hits 52-Week High on Strong Earnings and EV Push

Trader Who Bet $1B on Bitcoin, Returns With 3x Leveraged Long on Aster

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment