The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific… The post Will Crypto Treasuries Trigger the Next Market Crash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 27 September 2025 | 22:00 Corporate crypto treasuries have become one of the biggest storylines of this cycle, but critics warn the excitement looks familiar. Ray Youssef, founder of the NoOnes app, compared the frenzy to the dotcom era, when overconfidence in tech stocks fueled massive investment before collapsing into an 80% market crash. He argued that the psychology is the same: a mix of visionary projects and opportunistic plays competing for capital. In his view, most treasury-focused firms won’t survive long term and will eventually be forced to dump assets back into the market, creating the foundation for the next bear phase. Only a handful of disciplined companies, he suggested, will endure and use downturns to expand their holdings at lower prices. Supporters of the treasury model say it represents progress, as institutional involvement signals crypto’s transition into a recognized global asset class. But Youssef and other observers emphasize that survival depends less on adoption headlines and more on sound management. Companies that over-leverage themselves with debt or speculate heavily on risky tokens are far more likely to collapse. Analysts point out that firms issuing equity rather than loans, timing debt to outlast Bitcoin’s four-year cycles, and focusing on blue-chip assets instead of volatile altcoins are better equipped to weather downturns. Operating businesses with real revenue streams also hold a natural advantage over pure treasury vehicles that depend solely on capital injections. For now, corporate crypto treasuries remain in the spotlight. Whether they represent a sign of maturity or the makings of another bubble will depend on how many can balance ambition with discipline once the next correction arrives. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific…