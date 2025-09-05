Will DOGE Price Recover as Dogecoin ETF Odds Jump to 94%?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 22:29
B
B$0.59043-3.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.326+1.05%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005632+3.58%
Capverse
CAP$0.12864+87.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1155+0.52%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21487+1.12%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.04024-23.77%

Key Notes

  • The Dogecoin price chart shows a perfect setup for a trend reversal to the upside.
  • Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media is acquiring DogeHash Technologies to operate 3,500 DOGE mining rigs, citing a major opportunity in this space.
  • The probability of a spot Dogecoin ETF approval has jumped to 94% on Polymarket following Rex Shares’ prospectus filing for its Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF.

Dogecoin

DOGE
$0.22



24h volatility:
2.1%


Market cap:
$33.21 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.86 B

price has faced a volatile week, swinging in the range between $0.20 and $0.22, as investors await a strong catalyst to push it higher.

With Dogecoin ETF approval chances surging to 94% on Polymarket, investors are now bracing for a major reversal to the upside.


Dogecoin Price May Follow 2017 and 2021 Rally Patterns

Meme coin DOGE has lagged behind during the recent altcoin rally, trading sideways and dipping to lows around $0.20. Despite this, analysts are still predicting a potential rally to $1.

Trader Tardigrade, a popular analyst in the crypto space, noted that DOGE is showing signs of a bottom formation, ahead of a major parabolic rally in the making.

If Dogecoin follows a trajectory similar to the 2017 and 2021 bull runs, it could climb as high as $10.

The largest meme coin continues to attract institutional interest, with firms like CleanCore aiming to build their own DOGE Treasury.

In a related move, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media, backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced plans to position itself as a major player in the Dogecoin space.

In the latest development, Thumzup Media has announced plans to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining operation.

This acquisition includes 2,500 operational mining rigs, with an additional 1,000 units ordered, totaling 3,500 rigs.

This move will help the company position itself as a significant player in the Dogecoin mining sector. To fund this expansion, Thumzup completed a $50 million common stock offering at $10 per share in August 2025.

Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Surge to 94%

Talk of a spot Dogecoin ETF is heating up again, as Rex Shares hinted that its Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF could launch as early as next week. The asset manager filed the application with the US SEC earlier this year.

Following this development, the chances of Dogecoin ETF approval on the decentralized prediction market Polymarket have risen to 94%, potentially setting the stage for a significant Dogecoin price move.

Dogecoin ETF approval chances went up to 95%. | Source: Polymarket

Maxi Doge Presale Explodes Past $1.8M

Riding the Dogecoin hype, the Degen meme coin Maxi Doge is making waves, having already raised over $1.8 million with a short-term goal of $2 million.

Marketed as the “frustrated but ripped cousin” of Dogecoin, the token is catching the eye of investors curious how it stacks up against Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

SHIB
$0.000012



24h volatility:
2.4%


Market cap:
$7.33 B



Vol. 24h:
$186.87 M

, and Bonk

BONK
$0.000020



24h volatility:
4.6%


Market cap:
$1.59 B



Vol. 24h:
$245.75 M

.

Early backers can score up to 169% APY through staking, adding even more excitement to the project.

Key Details of Maxi Doge

  • Ticker: MAXI
  • Network: Ethereum
  • Token Price: $0.0002555
  • Funds Raised: $1.85M

Maxi Doge also plans to expand into perpetual markets, aiming to establish itself as a leading meme coin in 2025. Check out our guide to buying Maxi Doge if you’re interested in participating in the presale.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/will-doge-price-recover-as-dogecoin-etf-odds-jump-to-94/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1028-18.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
Share
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015998-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Share
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Share

Trending News

More

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds