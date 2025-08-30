Will Jerome Powell’s Departure Spark a Pro-Crypto Revolution at the Fed?

Powell’s departure could lead to a crypto-friendly Federal Reserve shift.

Jerome Powell’s planned departure as Federal Reserve Chair in 2026 is fueling speculation about the future direction of U.S. monetary policy, particularly in relation to cryptocurrencies. Although Powell will continue serving on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, his departure as Chair will open the way to a new wave of leadership, one that might be more accommodating to digital assets.

This change of leadership has brought about debates on the possible pro-crypto revolution to the core of the U.S. monetary policy.

Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer at BlackRock, is one of the top applicants to replace Powell. As a recognized proponent of a positive attitude to cryptocurrencies, Rieder has already hinted at the possibility that Bitcoin may be a valuable part of long-term asset strategies.

BlackRock, under his leadership, also manages the largest Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), emphasizing the firm’s commitment to the future of digital assets. His candidacy has raised the prospect of a Federal Reserve that is more willing to embrace crypto innovation.

Could Rieder’s Leadership Mark a New Era for Cryptocurrencies?

Other Federal Reserve officials have also signaled a more positive view of cryptocurrencies. Governor Christopher Waller has described digital currencies as neutral instruments, and Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has proposed that the staff be permitted to possess cryptocurrencies so that they can better understand their potential.

These views represent a departure from Powell’s more cautious approach, where he acknowledged the growing importance of cryptocurrencies but urged careful regulation.

This conservative attitude toward cryptocurrencies has influenced the Fed’s policy over the years because Powell tended to equate Bitcoin with gold, which indicated its growing importance. But his exit might indicate a move towards a more progressive type of leadership, which might lead to a more open-minded Federal Reserve capable of allowing more digital assets to enter the wider financial ecosystem.

Powell’s departure is likely to change the future of U.S. monetary policy. The appearance of leaders such as Rieder implies that the new Chair may initiate a new era of greater tolerance and regulation of digital currencies that will transform the U.S. financial scene.

The Fed’s leadership change could be the catalyst for a new, more crypto-friendly phase in U.S. economic policy.

