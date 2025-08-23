Will Pi Coin Increasing Supply Crash Price Further? Here’s What to Know

Pi Network has a maximum of 100 billion coins. Of these, only 7.86 billion tokens are in circulation. With the 100 billion cap, Pi has built-in scarcity, similar to Bitcoin. By carefully controlling how new coins enter the market, the Pi team works to keep the token stable and protect its value. However, one might

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.