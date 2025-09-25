Will Pi Coin Price Recover As Month End After Payochain Listing?

The Pi Coin price remains under heavy pressure as the charts highlight a prolonged downtrend. Despite extended weakness, the asset has reached an important technical zone that may influence its short-term direction. The broader narrative now mixes technical signals with ecosystem updates, shaping the debate on whether recovery is possible.

Pi Coin Price Action Shows Oversold Signals

The Pi Coin price has been trading within a steep descending channel, reflecting consistent bearish control. Recently, it touched a critical support area that has historically drawn attention during similar cycles.

The current Pi Coin market price trades at $0.27, placing it near the lower boundary of the channel. Importantly, the Relative Strength Index signals oversold conditions, adding weight to speculation of a rebound.

Meanwhile, Pi hit a fresh all-time low near this boundary on September 22, strengthening the case for technical relief. However, a key resistance remains set around $0.40, which must be breached to change the broader trend.

If this zone is reclaimed, a move toward higher ranges could unfold. In the longer-term Pi Coin price forecast, holding the oversold region could pave the way for recovery. Still, failure to defend support risks prolonging the downward cycle further.

Payochain Listing Sparks Hope Amid Prolonged Decline

PI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

The recent announcement that Payochain has listed Pi Coin adds a fresh layer to the discussion. The move introduces a new utility for users within Payochain’s platform, potentially boosting activity.

Specifically, in-app trading and transfers expand access, which could attract more participants. Additionally, the listing aligns with Payochain’s stated goal of empowering mobile blockchain adoption.

The ecosystem support comes at a time when Pi Coin struggles with severe technical weakness. Therefore, the timing of this listing stands out, colliding directly with the asset’s lowest trading range.

Besides, Onramp Money expanded Pi’s reach by enabling direct purchases across more than 60 countries, as recently reported by CoinGape. The platform integrated local payment methods such as GCash, Maya, and Alipay, giving the Pi community easier access in their native currencies.

Importantly, visibility from such partnerships often creates renewed attention, which can impact sentiment. Still, listing benefits must contend with the reality of the ongoing price channel. Whether this development is enough to help Pi recover depends on broader adoption traction.

Ultimately, Pi Coin price now sits at a decisive crossroad. Technicals show oversold conditions, while ecosystem updates add optimism. This combination suggests the current zone could be an attractive entry for those eyeing long-term potential. However, caution should be practiced, as the downtrend remains intact until critical resistance levels are broken.