Will Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Spotlight Trigger a Price Rally?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 20:21
Threshold
T$0,01641+1,42%
RealLink
REAL$0,06158+0,06%
Movement
MOVE$0,1268+4,79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016462+1,11%
Core DAO
CORE$0,451+3,27%
Pi Network
PI$0,34504-0,13%

Dr. Chengdiao Fan, co-founder of Pi Network, has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming Token2049 crypto conference. 

This development has reignited speculation about a potential short-term price recovery for Pi Coin (PI) amid its ongoing decline.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Pi Network’s TOKEN2049 Role Stirs Price Hopes 

In an official blog, the Pi Core Team confirmed that, in addition to Dr. Fan’s participation as a speaker, Pi Network will also serve as a Gold Sponsor of the event. TOKEN2049 is one of the largest global conferences in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. 

The event brings together founders, executives, developers, investors, and regulators to discuss the state of the crypto ecosystem, future innovations, and global trends. This year, TOKEN2049 will occur in Singapore from October 1 to 2. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

The team highlighted that Dr. Fan’s talk will focus on blockchain’s real-world utility, exploring current Web3 challenges and solutions for driving meaningful innovation. Furthermore, they stressed that this move will strengthen the Pi Network’s presence at the event. It also shows the network’s commitment to connecting with the wider Web3 space and the Pi community. 

Dr. Fan’s participation provides a platform to present Pi Network’s outlook on real-world use cases, community growth, and the broader path toward blockchain adoption.

The development has raised optimism among the Pi Network community.

Notably, many hope this participation might even translate into a short-term price surge. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Another community member noted that Pi’s price could experience volatility in the 15 days leading up to TOKEN2049. This is in line with previously observed patterns.

Pi co-founder Nicolas Kokkalis’s appearance in May on Consensus 2025 also fueled a price rally in the days leading up to the event. However, prices dropped sharply afterward in a typical ‘sell the news’ event.

Meanwhile, BeInCrypto Markets data showed that the value of Pi Coin has increased 0.13% over the past 24 hours. This rise comes amid a broader 19.2% monthly decline.

Pi Coin Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets

Nonetheless, the rising exchange supply and upcoming token unlocks could threaten any potential price recovery. Thus, while the event may spark short-term price moves, the lasting impact will depend on the network’s ability to deliver real progress beyond the conference.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-network-token2049-dr-fan-price-speculation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Bloomberg, US Republican Senator Zachary Nunn called on the federal government to investigate Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturers Bitmain and Cango Inc., claiming their growing US operations could pose a national security risk. Nunn noted that Bitmain and Cango "appear to be expanding their US operations through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements, with potential lack of transparency for regulators and the public." Representatives from both Bitmain and Cango responded by stating that they strictly abide by all US laws and have no ties to any government or state-owned enterprise. Bitmain stated that it was aware of rumors regarding its planned acquisition of Cango, but that "these rumors are completely untrue." It also denied exploring direct ownership of US power plants and called the suggestion that its mining equipment could impact infrastructure "unfounded." Cango stated that it does not comment on "market rumors" or potential mergers and acquisitions. Nunn requested an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel chaired by Bessent. The panel reviews national security risks posed by foreign companies entering the U.S. market. Nunn urged CFIUS to investigate several specific allegations, including "potential ties" between Cango and foreign government actors, Bitmain's "potential acquisition" of Cango, and Cango's electricity use in the United States. Nunn serves on a congressional subcommittee that examines U.S.-China competition in the defense, technology, and economic sectors.
Union
U$0,0097-4,24%
ChainAware
AWARE$0,005899+25,45%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,063-3,58%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 20:42
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30,176-0,50%
MAY
MAY$0,04256+2,75%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/vietnam-crypto-trading-pilot-2027/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016462+1,15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Republican lawmakers seek scrutiny of Bitmain and Cango Inc.

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Vietnam Embarks on Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Program

Sources: Stablecoin issuer Figure plans to increase IPO size and pricing range

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?