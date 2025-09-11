Will Solana’s Recovery Trigger a Rally for $MOG?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:00
NEAR
NEAR$2,745+2,23%
Capverse
CAP$0,12074-1,25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0141+7,71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017347+8,33%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02804+0,25%
MOG Coin
MOG$0,0000009171+0,87%

Mog Coin, a popular Solana-based meme coin, has experienced a period of underperformance over the past few weeks. However, this trend is largely consistent with the overall performance of Solana meme coins, which have also been struggling during this period.

Recent activity in the Solana ecosystem suggests signs of recovery. As Solana begins to regain momentum, meme coins built on its network, including Mog Coin, are likely to follow suit.

Historical trends indicate that Solana meme coins tend to rally shortly after the broader Solana market strengthens, creating potential upside opportunities for investors.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Can It Recover From Recent Losses?

Currently holding a market capitalization of around $360 million, the token has seen significant volatility over the past year.

At its peak in December, Mog coin reached a market cap of $1.42 billion, supported by a strong crypto market rally. If the asset were to return to those levels, it would represent a potential upside of roughly 4.2x from current prices.

Despite a sharp 35% decline over the past month, Mog Coin has shown early signs of recovery. Over the past seven days, the token gained 6%, and in the last 24 hours alone, it rose 2.59%.

While these moves do not yet invalidate the broader bearish structure, some traders consider the current range a potential opportunity for dollar-cost averaging.

$MOG Price Analysis and Price Prediction

Mog Coin is currently trading near $0.00000092 after stabilizing from its recent decline. A support base has formed around $0.00000088, which has repeatedly held during recent tests.

On the upside, resistance remains at $0.0000012 to $0.0000013, a zone that has consistently rejected breakout attempts. If the price manages to clear this range with momentum, the next key level sits near $0.0000020, where selling pressure previously increased.

The chart also shows $MOG moving within a downward-sloping parallel channel. This pattern suggests the possibility of a breakout, but so far, each attempt to reclaim former support levels has resulted in rejection.

Until buyers can establish a strong close above the resistance zone, momentum remains capped. In the short term, traders are watching for a potential bearish candle near resistance, which could set up a move toward the 7-day simple moving average.

While this would only represent a modest 4% pullback, it reflects the uncertain tone of the market. Looking beyond the short-term picture, Mog Coin’s trajectory may also hinge on Solana’s broader recovery.

If Solana sustains its upward momentum, meme coins on its network like $MOG could see renewed demand, creating conditions for a more meaningful rally once technical barriers are cleared.

Crypto Market Shifts Focus Toward Maxi Doge’s Profit Potential

While Mog Coin continues to consolidate within a tight range, investor attention is beginning to shift toward Maxi Doge, a new meme coin that recently surpassed the $2 million milestone in its presale.

The project has gained traction for its standout branding, featuring a “jacked-up Doge” character that embodies high-energy trading culture.

Unlike many meme coins that depend solely on hype, Maxi Doge combines humor, polished design, and interactivity, qualities that often help a project capture lasting community interest.

The platform also features an interactive website to strengthen its community-driven approach. With the token priced under $1 during presale, some observers view this stage as an attractive entry point, with speculation of a potential 10x to 100x return.

Well-known crypto analyst ClayBro discussed Maxi Doge in a recent YouTube review, highlighting its potential to outperform other meme coins. At the same time, AI-driven forecasts suggest the token could eventually target the $1 level.

Together, these factors are fueling speculation that Maxi Doge may emerge as one of the stronger contenders in the meme coin sector.

Visit Maxi Doge

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/10/mog-coin-price-prediction-will-solanas-recovery-trigger-a-rally-for-mog/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32929-0,03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04764-6,98%
Large Language Model
LLM$0,0011536-5,15%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1425-9,75%
DOGS
DOGS$0,0001421+0,21%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002559-2,62%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$114 106,32+2,27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005881+0,35%
Ethereum
ETH$4 385,24+1,45%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?