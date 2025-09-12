Wilson Releases Roger Federer Laver Cup Rackets And Bags

The Laver Cup edition of the RF 01 racket from Wilson. Wilson

Wilson’s Roger Federer RF lineup takes a gold-accented twist ahead of the eighth edition of the Laver Cup event co-created by Federer.

The 2025 Laver Cup, held Sept. 19-21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, comes with plenty of Federer-accented flair, including an entire lineup of gear from Wilson’s RF lineup. The official Laver Cup 2025 RF Collection features a RF 01 Pro racket, RF 01 racket, Tournament Racket Bag, Practice Tennis Duffel, Tennis Backpack and an official Laver Cup ball can.

Throughout it all, the Wilson-Federer design vision, which first launched in summer 2024 shines through. “As part of our ongoing partnership with Roger Federer, we are excited to launch the Wilson RF Collection 2025 Laver Cup Collection,” Michael Schaeffer, global product director of racket sports at Wilson, tells me. “This special-edition line, designed and tested with Roger himself, is headlined by the RF 01 Pro and RF 01 Laver Cup rackets in a striking reverse onyx horizon fade with gold RF detailing.”

Laver Cup detailing on the Wilson RF 01. Wilson

The back collection features gold accents on a “refined herringbone fabric.”

The gold detailing shows through both the rackets and the bags and the Laver Cup logo and a logo of the Laver Cup trophy also show up on the products.

Wilson’s RF line was first introduced in 2024, but has already seen a few special-edition launches, including a Laver Cup nod in September 2024 and, more recently, a RF Classics collection in summer 2025. In that release, Wilson launched two rackets linked to the nCode frame Federer used during his dominant run from 2004 through 2006. The RF Classics Collection features a modern interpretation of the nCode design, reimagined on the RF 01 Pro frame, and a limited-edition straight reissue of the original nCode 90.

“When we launched the RF Collection, we didn’t just want to release the racket we were working on with Roger before his retirement, we also saw it as a chance to celebrate some of the most iconic moments from his career,” says Schaeffer. “The nCode 90 felt like the perfect starting point.”

A range of RF Collection bags from Wilson come adorned with Laver Cup detailing. Wilson

That starting point continues to expand. The larger RF Collection project began in April 2022 with 14 different frames, all aiming to mine insights from Federer to arrive at a racket with more head speed to bolster his already impressive on-court strengths, but still with pop and forgiveness. That led to the final version of the RF 01, a versatile racket able to shape the ball and hit the angles. The lighter design allows it to catch up to balls, but still with enough heft to play offensively.

Schaeffer says being on court with Federer and seeing his feel and attention to the smallest details was wild. “You can give him a racket with a half a gram difference, and he picks it up,” he says. “His insights are incredibly valuable, and his feel is so in tune we feel he is one of the best people you can play test with. Roger has insights into everything.”

He cares about this project too. Now signed to the brand in what is the longest-term racket deal in the sport, Schaeffer remembers Federer’s dedication. Following his emotional retirement event at the London Laver Cup in September 2022, three days later Federer and the Wilson team were back on a court in Switzerland testing. “Once we set on the racket, he was super involved in the design process,” he says. “Every piece of the design was really coming from his mind.”

Wilson serves as the equipment sponsor of Laver Cup and will have a pop-up store on site at the tournament. Along with Wilson’s prominent Laver Cup play, another key Federer-supported brand, On, has released a special-edition The Roger Clubhouse LC footwear model.

The Federer inspiration spans the world of tennis—Wilson included—and will soon concentrate squarely on San Francisco.