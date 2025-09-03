Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm to list in Amsterdam

Winklevoss twins-backed Bitcoin treasury firm Treasury is set to go public on Euronext Amsterdam via a reverse merger with MKB Nedsense, pending shareholder approval.

Summary The reverse merger will see MKB Nedsense renamed Treasury N.V., trading under the ticker TRSR, pending shareholder approval

The company currently holds over 1,000 BTC and has raised €126 million in private funding.

Winklevoss-backed Treasury aims to attract Bitcoin investors in Europe, where direct exposure to Bitcoin through regulated public markets remains limited.

Winklevoss-backed Treasury to list on Euronext Amsterdam

Treasury, a Bitcoin-focused investment firm backed by Winklevoss Capital and Nakamoto Holdings, plans to list on Euronext Amsterdam via a reverse merger with Dutch investment firm MKB Nedsense (NEDSE.AS), as initially reported by Reuters.

According to official filings, the deal will see MKB Nedsense adopt the name Treasury N.V., with the new entity trading under the ticker symbol TRSR. Shareholders of MKB Nedsense will vote on the proposal in the coming weeks. If approved, trading could begin as soon as Q4 this year.

As of its latest disclosure, the company holds more than 1,000 BTC, making it one of the few entities in Europe structured solely around a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury.

The firm has raised €126 million (approximately $147 million) in private funding and intends to use its public listing to further expand its BTC holdings. The reverse merger values Treasury at a 72% premium over MKB Nedsense’s recent market price, with shares expected to trade around €2.10 post-merger.

The rise of Bitcoin treasuries in Europe

According to the company, Treasury aims to attract Bitcoin investors in a region where investment options remain limited. In much of Europe, direct exposure to Bitcoin through public markets is still relatively rare, with few regulated vehicles available.

In a parallel development, Amdax, another Dutch firm, also recently announced plans to launch its own Bitcoin treasury company—AMBTS (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy)—also targeting a listing on Euronext Amsterdam.