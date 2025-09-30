ExchangeDEX+
Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Assembly Bill 471 to Ease Crypto Rules

By: Coincentral
2025/09/30 19:03
TLDR

  • Wisconsin bill seeks to ease crypto rules, exempting mining and staking.
  • Lawmakers push crypto-friendly bill exempting key activities from licenses.
  • Wisconsin moves to simplify crypto laws after $300M ETF exit.
  • New bill exempts mining, staking, wallets from state money transfer rules.
  • Wisconsin shifts stance with pro-crypto bill after ETF liquidation.

Lawmakers in Wisconsin introduced Assembly Bill 471 on Monday to simplify crypto regulation for individuals and businesses statewide. The bill proposes to exempt various crypto-related activities from money transmitter licensing requirements under the current financial framework. This move follows the state’s controversial decision to exit its $300 million investment in the Bitcoin ETF earlier this year.

Assembly Bill 471 Targets Key Crypto Activities

The bill outlines exemptions for specific crypto activities, including mining, staking and blockchain software development. It also covers the exchange of digital assets, provided that no conversion to legal tender or bank deposit is involved. These measures aim to create more precise boundaries for crypto regulation at the state level.

Lawmakers propose that individuals operating blockchain nodes, developing blockchain protocols, or transferring cryptocurrency assets will not require a license.  Individuals or companies that use self-hosted or hardware wallets for custody will also be exempt from licensing obligations. State agencies and political subdivisions will not be allowed to restrict these activities.

The bill is currently awaiting review in the Committee on Financial Institutions before being advanced to the Assembly floor. If approved, it would proceed to the Senate for similar scrutiny and a vote. The governor must then sign the bill to become law.

Wisconsin Shifts Stance After ETF Exit

In May 2025, Wisconsin’s Investment Board liquidated its entire $300 million stake in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF. The decision came just before tariff tensions led to market instability, causing Bitcoin’s value to drop below $75,000. The exit stirred debate on the state’s commitment to digital assets.

Democratic lawmakers introduced bills requiring money transmitter licenses for crypto ATMs, citing a rise in fraud. These proposals followed a surge in fraud complaints, which increased by 99% and resulted in $247 million in losses across the state. Assembly Bill 471 now represents a contrasting approach from Republican lawmakers who are pushing for pro-crypto regulation.

With nine Republican sponsors and only one Democrat, the bill is moderately partisan but has strong momentum in the legislature. Broader bipartisan support will be essential for its full passage. Despite internal political tensions, Wisconsin remains an active participant in shaping crypto regulation.

Pro-Business Impacts and Limitations

If enacted, the bill would facilitate the entry of decentralized platforms, staking services, and developers to operate legally in Wisconsin. The legislation may encourage blockchain firms to establish operations without facing restrictive licensing requirements. This could boost local blockchain innovation and reduce operational friction.

The bill does not impact custodial services, such as MoonPay, which handle fiat conversions and remain under federal oversight. Entities registered with FinCEN must still comply with national rules, regardless of any local exemptions in Wisconsin. So, while the bill enhances clarity, it does not eliminate all regulatory requirements.

Three additional crypto-related bills are under review in Wisconsin, including ones focused on crypto ATMs and tax incentives for data centers. These proposals further reflect the state’s ongoing efforts to refine its crypto regulation policies. Wisconsin’s legislative direction could influence other states exploring similar reforms.

 

The post Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Assembly Bill 471 to Ease Crypto Rules appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

