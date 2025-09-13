WisdomTree Debuts Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar

TLDR

WisdomTree launches a $25 minimum tokenized private credit fund on Ethereum.

CRDT fund offers exposure to private credit markets for crypto investors.

The fund tracks Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index for yield potential.

WisdomTree enables crypto native investors access to real-world assets via CRDT.

WisdomTree has announced the launch of its Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT). The fund, available for both retail and institutional investors, aims to provide exposure to the private credit market by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. Initially launching on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains, this move makes private credit investment more accessible, with a low minimum investment of $25.

WisdomTree’s CRDT Fund will track the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index, similar to the company’s existing HYIN ETF. By tokenizing this strategy, WisdomTree seeks to create a more transparent and liquid private credit market, traditionally dominated by institutional investors. The initiative also expands WisdomTree’s digital asset offerings, which include other tokenized funds available to crypto investors.

Making Private Credit Accessible to a Broader Audience

The launch of CRDT marks a new era in investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors, particularly those in the crypto space. Unlike traditional private credit investments, which typically have high entry thresholds, this tokenized fund makes it possible to invest in private credit with as little as $25.

“Private credit has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in today’s market. For four years, we’ve been proud to make this space more accessible to individual investors through our ETF, and now CRDT is able to deliver yield potential in a modern, tokenized fund,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree.

The fund is designed to bridge the gap between traditional private credit assets and the growing demand for tokenized financial instruments in the crypto ecosystem. It also allows investors to gain exposure to an asset class that has historically been out of reach for retail investors.

Tokenized Funds for Crypto-Native Investors

With this new fund, WisdomTree is catering to the growing demand from crypto-native investors who want exposure to alternative assets like private credit. These investors, often sidelined from traditional investment vehicles, can now access these opportunities directly through blockchain technology.

“CRDT unlocks access to one of the most coveted asset classes – alternatives – directly onchain,” said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. This initiative allows crypto investors to diversify their portfolios, providing access to alternative income opportunities in a tokenized and compliant framework.

Furthermore, the CRDT Fund operates with same-day settlements for subscriptions and two-day settlements for redemptions, offering enhanced liquidity compared to traditional private credit investments. This flexibility is expected to appeal to crypto investors who are accustomed to the rapid pace and transparency of blockchain transactions.

Role of Ethereum and Stellar in Tokenizing Private Credit

Ethereum and Stellar were chosen as the blockchains for this project due to their robust support for smart contracts and their established ecosystems within the blockchain community. These blockchains enable the tokenization of traditional financial assets, providing the infrastructure necessary to track and verify transactions transparently.

Ethereum, with its widespread adoption and established DeFi ecosystem, is an ideal platform for creating tokenized financial products. Stellar, known for its low transaction fees and high throughput, further ensures that the CRDT Fund is accessible to a global audience.

This launch is part of a broader trend where traditional financial institutions and blockchain-native entities are increasingly coming together to innovate and create new financial products. By integrating traditional asset classes with blockchain infrastructure, WisdomTree is positioning itself as a leader in the evolving intersection of finance and blockchain technology.

A New Phase in Capital Allocation Strategy

The launch of the CRDT Fund is part of WisdomTree’s broader strategy to provide alternative investment opportunities that are regulated and compliant with financial standards. By offering tokenized funds, the company seeks to bring the world of private credit to a wider audience while maintaining strong compliance with existing financial regulations.

“We are giving crypto-native investors the chance to diversify via exposures that were once reserved for institutions, all within the digital ecosystem,” said Peck. With the launch of CRDT, WisdomTree is redefining the landscape for both traditional and crypto investors, offering greater access to diversified, yield-generating assets.

This tokenized private credit fund is a step forward in making alternative investments more accessible, providing a modern way for individuals to participate in the growing world of digital finance.

