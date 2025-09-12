WisdomTree launches its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments

PANews reported on September 12th that WisdomTree Inc. has launched its first tokenized fund, providing investors with exposure to private credit investments. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) officially launched on Friday. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 35 closed-end funds, business development companies, and real estate investment trusts. The company has already launched an ETF based on this benchmark in 2021.

The tokenized fund has a minimum investment of $25 and is redeemable within two days. CRDT tracks an index of publicly available investment instruments tied to private credit, lowering barriers to entry and increasing liquidity, but still creating a barrier between investors and the underlying loans. WisdomTree's CRDT fund will be tokenized on the Ethereum and Stellar blockchains at launch, with plans to expand to other blockchains, such as Avalanche, in the coming weeks.