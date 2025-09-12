WisdomTree launches tokenized fund for private debt exposure with $25 minimum

Key Takeaways

WisdomTree launched a tokenized fund that provides exposure to private debt on blockchain technology with a $25 minimum investment, according to Bloomberg.

The fund offers investors access to private debt markets through blockchain-based tokenization, significantly lowering the traditional barriers to entry for this asset class.