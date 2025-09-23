WisdomTree Registers Crypto Index Fund Tracking Top 20 Tokens, Including XRP, Solana, Bitcoin

WisdomTree has registered an index fund in Delaware that tracks the top 20 cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Solana, and Bitcoin.

The filing, made with the Delaware Division of Corporations, comes just a week after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new generic listing standards for crypto funds, allowing streamlined approvals within 75 days.

Named the WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund, the product is designed to give investors broad exposure to the top digital assets.

The fund will include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Sui, Hedera (HBAR), and other top-performing cryptocurrencies, offering a diversified gateway into the crypto market.

WisdomTree’s filing suggests the fund manager is planning broader market access for the fund, possibly via an ETF conversion, giving both retail and institutional investors easier entry into a multi-asset crypto basket.

SEC’s New Rules Speed Up Crypto Fund Approvals

Under the new rules, stock exchanges can file directly with the SEC to list and trade crypto funds, cutting out the old 19b-4 form and speeding up approval to just 75 days. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said this will likely spark many new crypto ETP applications.

However, the SEC has yet to approve most ETF applications that track spot altcoin prices under the Securities Act of 1933. Instead, firms like REX-Osprey and Tuttle got approval under the Investment Company Act of 1940. REX-Osprey’s XRP and Dogecoin ETFs recently launched with strong demand from investors.

XRP And Bitcoin Climb As Solana Falls

XRP has surged 1.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $2.86 as of 9:01 a.m. EST, while Bitcoin has climbed a quarter of a percent and Solana is down almost 1%.

