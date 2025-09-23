The post WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 23 September 2025 | 16:17 The race to package digital assets for mainstream investors is heating up, and WisdomTree is making its move. The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market relevance. The filing comes just after the SEC approved new rules designed to streamline crypto fund listings, cutting red tape and allowing exchanges to get products live in as little as 75 days. Analysts believe the change could unleash a wave of new filings, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas calling it one of the most important regulatory shifts for crypto ETFs to date. WisdomTree’s planned fund is expected to hold a wide mix of assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, and others. The approach offers investors diversification while also testing whether Wall Street is ready to embrace altcoins as part of standard portfolio construction. But there are still limits on how far issuers can go. While a handful of spot Bitcoin ETFs have already proven massively successful, the SEC has not yet approved a spot ETF directly tied to altcoins under the Securities Act of 1933. Recent debuts from REX-Osprey and Tuttle—covering XRP and Dogecoin under the 1940 Act—show there’s appetite, but they also highlight the complicated regulatory patchwork facing issuers. By moving early, WisdomTree could position itself ahead of competitors as investor demand shifts toward diversified crypto exposure. If approved, its CoinDesk 20 Fund would mark another step in bringing digital assets firmly into the realm of traditional finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always… The post WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin 23 September 2025 | 16:17 The race to package digital assets for mainstream investors is heating up, and WisdomTree is making its move. The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market relevance. The filing comes just after the SEC approved new rules designed to streamline crypto fund listings, cutting red tape and allowing exchanges to get products live in as little as 75 days. Analysts believe the change could unleash a wave of new filings, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas calling it one of the most important regulatory shifts for crypto ETFs to date. WisdomTree’s planned fund is expected to hold a wide mix of assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, and others. The approach offers investors diversification while also testing whether Wall Street is ready to embrace altcoins as part of standard portfolio construction. But there are still limits on how far issuers can go. While a handful of spot Bitcoin ETFs have already proven massively successful, the SEC has not yet approved a spot ETF directly tied to altcoins under the Securities Act of 1933. Recent debuts from REX-Osprey and Tuttle—covering XRP and Dogecoin under the 1940 Act—show there’s appetite, but they also highlight the complicated regulatory patchwork facing issuers. By moving early, WisdomTree could position itself ahead of competitors as investor demand shifts toward diversified crypto exposure. If approved, its CoinDesk 20 Fund would mark another step in bringing digital assets firmly into the realm of traditional finance. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…

WisdomTree Wants Them All in One ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:36
AltcoinsBitcoin
  • 23 September 2025
  • 16:17

The race to package digital assets for mainstream investors is heating up, and WisdomTree is making its move.

The asset manager has quietly registered a new product in Delaware that will mirror the CoinDesk 20 Index, a benchmark tracking the largest cryptocurrencies by market relevance.

The filing comes just after the SEC approved new rules designed to streamline crypto fund listings, cutting red tape and allowing exchanges to get products live in as little as 75 days. Analysts believe the change could unleash a wave of new filings, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas calling it one of the most important regulatory shifts for crypto ETFs to date.

WisdomTree’s planned fund is expected to hold a wide mix of assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving exposure to XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Sui, Hedera, and others. The approach offers investors diversification while also testing whether Wall Street is ready to embrace altcoins as part of standard portfolio construction.

But there are still limits on how far issuers can go. While a handful of spot Bitcoin ETFs have already proven massively successful, the SEC has not yet approved a spot ETF directly tied to altcoins under the Securities Act of 1933. Recent debuts from REX-Osprey and Tuttle—covering XRP and Dogecoin under the 1940 Act—show there’s appetite, but they also highlight the complicated regulatory patchwork facing issuers.

By moving early, WisdomTree could position itself ahead of competitors as investor demand shifts toward diversified crypto exposure. If approved, its CoinDesk 20 Fund would mark another step in bringing digital assets firmly into the realm of traditional finance.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-xrp-solana-cardano-wisdomtree-wants-them-all-in-one-etf/

