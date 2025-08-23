With Bitcoin Breaking Records Over $124,000 and Ethereum Booming, Could Ozak AI’s Undervalued AI Token Be the Undiscovered Gem Offering 400x Gains in the Next Bull Run?

Bitcoin recently surged beyond $124,000, reinforcing its role as the leading digital asset. Despite a slight pullback in the last 24 hours, it trades at around $113,387.08 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion. The cryptocurrency recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $64.83 billion, highlighting its strong liquidity and continued dominance in global markets. Bitcoin’s scarcity, capped at 21 million coins, ensures its position as the most valuable asset in the crypto economy.

Ethereum has also shown strong performance, trading near $4,300.34. With a market cap of $519.08 billion and a daily trading volume of $45 billion, Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized finance. Its smart contract functionality powers a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications, NFTs, and financial tools. Despite a 2% surge, Ethereum continues to be one of the most significant players in blockchain technology.

Ozak AI Presale Gains Momentum With 200x Potential

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate headlines, Ozak AI is quietly positioning itself as a potential breakthrough. The $OZ token presale is live in Phase 5, offering tokens at just $0.01 each. More than 2,208,401.51 tokens have already been sold, raising $2.22 million. The token price will double to $0.01 in the next phase, with a long-term target of $1. This presale model not only rewards early investors but also builds market confidence in Ozak AI’s ambitious growth plans.

If projections hold, early buyers could realize gains of up to 200x. Analysts have identified key resistance levels at $0.25 and $0.60. Support zones are expected at $0.15 and $0.08, giving the token strong technical foundations as it heads toward public listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The project has also secured CertiK verification, enhancing trust and transparency.

Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion

Ozak AIhas partnered with Hive Intel, which provides access to blockchain data APIs across multiple chains. This collaboration gives Ozak AI’s bots access to on-chain data, NFT and DeFi metrics, token activity, and wallet behavior. This partnership enhances the project’s ability to provide quick and accurate insights.

Another key alliance is with Weblume, which integrates Ozak AI’s real-time market signals into a no-code Web3 builder. This allows creators to embed meaningful analytics directly into dashboards and decentralized apps without needing technical knowledge.

The project is also set to showcase its growth at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. Ozak AI will host exclusive mixers, community brunches, and networking events alongside industry leaders such as Coin Kami, Manta Network, and Forum Crypto Indonesia. This effort positions Ozak AI as an emerging force within the Web3 ecosystem.

Robust Infrastructure and Utility Driving Ozak AI

The project is built on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) using IPFS and Ethereum smart contracts. This framework distributes data across multiple nodes, removing single points of failure while enabling real-time feeds. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) ensures analytics delivery remains stable, even during heavy network traffic.

The platform also emphasizes AI-driven automation, cross-chain functionality, and secure analytics. Its token utility spans staking, governance, and ecosystem expansion, while independent audits reinforce security and transparency.

Conclusion

While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to lead the cryptocurrency market, the rapid progress of Ozak AI suggests it could become a standout project in the next bull market. Its undervalued token, growing partnerships, and highly developed infrastructure make Ozak AI an opportunity that an early investor can potentially make exponential returns on. Although there are already mature leaders on the market, Ozak AI has high growth potential that makes the project attract a significant level of interest among the members of the crypto community.

