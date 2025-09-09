With the SEC on the Sidelines, Nasdaq Becomes Crypto's New Sheriff

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/09 03:00
PUBLIC


The playbook pioneered by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy has gone viral. What was once a bold, contrarian strategy is now sparking a full-blown epidemic on Wall Street. Public companies are increasingly ditching traditional corporate treasury management for a far riskier gambit: using the capital markets to fund a massive bet on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The mechanism is deceptively simple. A company announces a stock or bond offering, raises capital from investors, and immediately converts the proceeds into digital assets. The thesis is a self-fulfilling prophecy: as Bitcoin’s price climbs, so too does the company’s market valuation, creating a feedback loop that rewards the boldest bets. Since early 2025, 124 public companies in the U.S. have announced plans to raise over $133 billion explicitly for crypto purchases, with the vast majority listed on the Nasdaq.

This frenzy has not gone unnoticed by the gatekeepers of the market. With federal regulators like the SEC taking a less aggressive stance under the Trump administration, the heavy lifting of oversight has fallen to the exchanges themselves. The Nasdaq, in particular, has emerged as an unlikely sheriff in this new digital Wild West. The exchange has significantly tightened its scrutiny of these crypto-treasury plays, wary of their speculative nature and potential to harm investors.

The new playbook is no longer just about SEC filings; it’s about complying with exchange-specific listing rules. Nasdaq is now demanding greater transparency and, crucially, is pushing to make shareholder approval a mandatory step for these transactions. Failure to comply carries a severe threat: a trading halt or even delisting. This injects a critical variable into the equation—time. For companies racing to front-run both a soaring market and the possibility of future regulatory crackdowns, any delay can mean missing the boat entirely.

This shift represents a fundamental change in how this corner of the market is policed. The role of substantive regulator has effectively been outsourced from federal agencies to the private rulebooks of the world's largest exchanges.

Yet, the long-term implications of this trend are deeply concerning for policymakers and economists. When a software firm or a manufacturer stops investing in R&D, product development, and its core business to instead become a leveraged vehicle for crypto speculation, it represents a potentially dangerous capital misallocation. Furthermore, these corporations are not just competing with each other; they are entering an arms race against national governments, from El Salvador to others exploring sovereign crypto reserves. There is only so much Bitcoin to go around, and certainly not at reasonable prices if this corporate buying spree continues unabated. The question is no longer if this all will be regulated, but who will be left holding the bag when the music finally stops.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
