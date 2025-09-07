WLFI Accused of Blocking Investor Tokens After Compliance Flags

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 05:16
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.348-0.16%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2171+19.81%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07281-23.98%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129031-0.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001577-1.37%
Altcoins

World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked crypto project that has been in the spotlight since launch, is now accused of locking investors out of their holdings.

A Croatian developer with deep roots in the Ethereum ecosystem says the platform refused to release his tokens, citing compliance red flags.

The dispute surfaced when Bruno Skvorc, founder of the NFT infrastructure startup RMRK and an early contributor to Ethereum 2.0, revealed that his wallet had been blocked from withdrawals. According to him, the project’s compliance department branded his address as too risky to receive tokens, even though the same address was accepted when funds were originally deposited.

Skvorc shared screenshots showing WLFI’s compliance team denying his request for tokens. He described the situation as one where investors are powerless against an organization backed by political influence, calling it “a mafia-style model” where complaints go nowhere. He also claimed at least five other investors were facing identical restrictions.

The Role of Compliance Tools

Onchain researchers quickly weighed in, pointing to flaws in the automated screening systems used by many crypto projects. Blockchain analyst ZachXBT noted that these tools often assign a “high risk” label to wallets for tenuous reasons, such as interacting with DeFi apps or passing funds through exchanges later targeted by regulators.

In Skvorc’s case, the system flagged activity linked to Tornado Cash, indirect ties to Russian-sanctioned platforms like Garantex and Netex24, and use of a service dashboard that has since been blacklisted. While none of these were direct violations, they were enough for WLFI to freeze his allocation indefinitely.

A Broader Pattern of Tension

This is not the first time WLFI has drawn attention. The token recently made headlines for extreme price volatility, with large holders losing millions during a 40% drop despite the project burning 47 million tokens to shore up value. The latest dispute adds to questions over how the project manages investor relations and whether political ties are shielding it from accountability.

For Skvorc, the message is clear: without proper oversight, developers and investors alike may find themselves cut off from their funds with little chance of recovery.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/wlfi-accused-of-blocking-investor-tokens-after-compliance-flags/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15371-4.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02141+0.14%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009479-0.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+0.69%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00454-2.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 21:00
Share
Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

The post Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin highlights Codex’s role in Ethereum L2 integration. Stablecoin efficiency could drive mainstream crypto use. Market anticipates heightened usage of Ethereum and stablecoins. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted low-cost stablecoin transactions as key for crypto value, applauding Codex’s integration into Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem via his statements on Twitter. Codex’s entry into Ethereum L2 enhances stablecoin efficiency, impacting market dynamics and boosting Ethereum usage amidst increased transaction volumes on Codex, supporting DeFi growth. Codex and Ethereum: Catalyzing Crypto Adoption Vitalik Buterin acknowledged Codex’s integration into the Ethereum L2 ecosystem, highlighting its value in synergizing with Layer 1 since inception. The integration reflects a strategic enhancement of Ethereum’s scaling capabilities. Codex, focusing on low-cost, composable stablecoin transactions, further solidifies these enhancements. Stablecoin efficiency is pivotal in mainstream adoption, with its integration into Ethereum’s L2 potentially leading to significant transaction cost reductions. Such developments are crucial for fostering broader crypto market utilization by both businesses and individual users. Key figures, including Arthur Hayes, endorse Codex, seeing low-cost stablecoin transactions as transformative for dollarized DeFi infrastructures. This reaction aligns with Raoul Pal’s view on L2 efficiencies as facilitators of mainstream business engagement. Codex Integration Echoes Market and Expert Predictions Did you know? Integration of Codex in Ethereum’s L2 reflects trends seen with Polygon’s zkEVM and StarkNet, highlighting consistent stablecoin transaction growth post-announcements. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,271.46, with a market cap of formatNumber(515587256926, 2) billion. Recent 24-hour data indicates a trading volume decline of -59.23%, and ETH experienced a weekly decrease of -1.65%, as per CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap According to Coincu research experts, Codex’s integration could stimulate further Ethereum adoption and spur L2 innovation. Regulatory frameworks targeting low-cost stablecoin transactions may legitimize and expand crypto’s financial landscape.…
Capverse
CAP$0.1154-2.40%
Palio
PAL$0.005712-2.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001578-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Ethereum Codex Integration Boosts Stablecoin Efficiency

Details of Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Wealth Emerged – Here Are His ETH and Other Assets

Ethereum-Based Altcoin Analysts Call the “Next Solana”