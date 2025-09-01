WLFI announced that the initial circulation of the token is about 24.67 billion

PANews reported on September 1st that, according to the official World Liberty Financial blog, WLFI will have approximately 24,669,070,265 tokens in circulation at launch. This allocation includes 10 billion tokens for the World Liberty Financial, Inc. ecosystem, 7.784 billion for Alt5 Sigma Corporation, 2.881 billion for liquidity and marketing purposes, and 4.005 billion for initial unlocking by public sale participants. The remaining tokens will be locked up and vested according to various categories, such as the team and strategic partners.
