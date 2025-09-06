WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets: A Look Inside the Safeguards, What You Need To Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:10
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16477+1.01%
Threshold
T$0.01575-0.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.05969-0.53%
SUN
SUN$0.020084-4.29%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1962+8.09%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that 272 wallets were recently blacklisted.

While this sounds alarming, the team stresses it’s a protective measure, not a restriction on regular users. WLFI only triggers blacklist or pause functions when there’s a clear fraud or security risk.

Why 272 Wallets Were Flagged

The blacklist spans only a tiny fraction of WLFI’s total holders. Still, the breakdown offers insight into how threats unfold in real time:

  • 215 wallets (≈79.0%) tied to a phishing attack.
  • 50 wallets (≈18.4%) linked to compromised access.
  • 5 wallets (≈1.8%) flagged for high risk.
  • 1 wallet (≈0.4%), belonging to Justin Sun, suspected of misappropriating funds from other holders.

This action shows WLFI’s unique balance between decentralization and user protection. The project is not aiming to control behavior but to block damage before it spreads.

Blacklist and Pause: Why These Functions Exist

Decentralized contracts usually leave communities exposed during emergencies. WLFI takes a different approach by embedding blacklist and pause functions into its contract.

  • Blacklist Function: Freezes compromised wallets to stop fund drainage.
  • Pause Function: Temporarily halts transactions in extreme events like exploits or technical failures.

WLFI emphasizes these are last-resort safety tools, not everyday controls. Their purpose is protection, ensuring the ecosystem can respond to real-world risks without long-term centralization.

How WLFI Detects and Responds to Threats

WLFI runs a layered monitoring system to keep its network safe. Each tool brings a different angle:

  • TRM Labs, Provides real-time blockchain forensics, scoring wallets for risk and sanctions exposure.
  • Sumsub, Rescreens KYC data to ensure early participants aren’t linked to sanctioned or fraudulent activity.
  • On-Chain Analytics, Flags unusual trading or transfer patterns.
  • Community Reports, Direct submissions from users feed into blacklist reviews.
  • Multi-Sig Oversight, Any blacklist or pause action requires multiple signatures, cutting down unilateral decision-making risk.

This framework builds an audit trail. Every action ties back to data, not personal judgment.

Justin Sun’s Controversial Role

A unique twist in this case is the involvement of Justin Sun (@justinsuntron). His history with WLFI has been turbulent:

  • Joined the presale, growing his stack to a 10x profit worth over $750M.
  • Publicly claimed he would not sell a single token.
  • Later moved $9M worth of WLFI across accounts, sparking allegations of dumping on the open market.

Result: His entire holdings, over $750M in WLFI, ended up blacklisted.

This remains one of the most high-profile blacklist cases in DeFi so far.

WLFI isn’t leaving affected users in the dark. The team confirmed a review process is underway:

  • Rightful owners of compromised wallets will regain secure access.
  • Once reviews conclude, WLFI will publish a public update on outcomes.
  • Broader ecosystem plans, including new integrations and tradability expansions, remain on schedule.

The blacklist, while disruptive in the short term, hasn’t slowed WLFI’s growth roadmap.

Staying Safe as a WLFI Holder

Security is a shared responsibility. WLFI encourages holders to follow these steps:

  •  Only trust links and updates from @worldlibertyfi and the official website.
  •  Ignore unsolicited DMs or suspicious replies.
  •  Use hardware wallets and enable 2FA where possible.
  •  Contact WLFI support before making moves you’re unsure of.

The rise in phishing and wallet compromises shows just how quickly attackers adapt. Staying alert is key.

WLFI’s design challenges the binary narrative of decentralization vs. control. By embedding safety tools like blacklist and pause, the project creates a middle path. It lets decentralization thrive while still protecting users during crises.

The recent blacklisting of 272 wallets is proof of that balance in action. It’s not about restriction. It’s about stability, security, and transparency in a space where billions of dollars move without pause.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/wlfi-blacklists-272-wallets-a-look-inside-the-safeguards-what-you-need-to-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?