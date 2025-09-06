WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 15:55
WLFI
TLDR:

  • WLFI confirmed 272 wallets blacklisted, with 215 tied to a phishing scheme halted before hackers drained user funds.
  • About 50 wallet owners requested intervention after reporting compromised accounts directly through WLFI’s support channels.
  • Five wallets flagged for high-risk exposure and one under review for suspected misappropriation of holder funds.
  • WLFI stated blacklists target only malicious activity and stressed no impact on routine trading or normal crypto use.

Crypto users often worry when wallets get frozen or blocked. It raises questions about fairness, safety, and control. WLFI, also known as World Liberty Financial, has taken steps to explain its latest actions. 

The team said 272 wallets were recently blacklisted, but only in response to phishing attempts and confirmed compromises. Transparency and user protection were presented as the top priorities.

WLFI Explains Why 272 Wallets Were Blacklisted

World Liberty Financial shared details in a thread posted on its official account, @worldlibertyfi. 

The team said most of the affected wallets were connected to phishing attacks. According to the post, 215 addresses, about 79 percent, were targeted by hackers attempting to drain funds. WLFI said it acted preemptively to protect holders and is helping rightful owners regain control.

The company also revealed that 50 wallets were blocked after owners reported possible compromise. These users contacted WLFI’s support team and requested intervention to prevent further losses. The blacklists were introduced to allow recovery and to secure funds while investigations continued.

Another five wallets were flagged for exposure to high-risk activity. WLFI explained these cases remain under review, with further checks ongoing. 

In addition, one wallet is being investigated for suspected misappropriation of community funds. The outcome will be disclosed after internal reviews conclude.

WLFI stressed that normal activity such as trading, holding, or moving assets is never blacklisted. The only focus, according to the update, is harmful behavior or confirmed risks to user funds. The team described user safety as its core concern.

Crypto Safety and WLFI’s Next Steps

The company outlined what affected holders should expect next. WLFI said it will continue verifying control of wallets and working with owners to move funds securely. Public updates will follow once reviews wrap up and categories are finalized.

The team also urged users who suspect compromise to reach out via its official help center or email. Victims were asked to include wallet addresses, transaction hashes, and screenshots to speed up recovery checks.

WLFI reminded users to avoid unverified links, fake profiles, or direct messages claiming support. Only updates from the official account and website should be trusted. The team repeated that privacy matters, as investigations rely only on on-chain behavior and technical signals.

The message closed with reassurance. WLFI said community protection comes before anything else. A follow-up will be published once investigations end, but for now operations continue as usual.

The post WLFI Blacklists 272 Wallets, Cites User Protection as Main Priority appeared first on Blockonomi.

