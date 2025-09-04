Key Insights:

WLFI breaks $0.20 support, with traders eyeing $0.15 and $0.10 as potential downside levels.

Long trader 0x1527 faces $2.2M losses, while short trader 0x92bb gains $1.8M profits.

WLFI price drops 22% in 24 hours, trading volume surges to nearly $1 billion daily.

WLFI Crashes Below $0.20, Is $0.10 Next?

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) has dropped below $0.20, a price level that had acted as support in recent sessions. The token quickly moved lower, trading around $0.182 after the breakdown.

Price charts suggest the token could pause near $0.19 before pushing lower. The next support levels are seen at $0.15 and $0.10.

Ali, Commented,

Heavy Losses for Long Positions

Source: Ali Martinez/X

Wallet 0x1527 is holding a large long position on WLFI. The entry was more than 34.52 million tokens, valued at about $6.56 million with an average price of $0.25449. With WLFI now near $0.19, the position is showing an unrealized loss of about $2.22 million.

Funding costs add further strain, totaling more than $17,000. The liquidation level is far below at $0.00059, so the trade is not at risk of immediate closure. Still, the account remains heavily underwater. “The trader is not near liquidation but is carrying large losses,” one tracker noted.

Short Positions See Strong Profits

While long holders are in the red, short positions have gained. Wallet 0x92bb is reported to be up more than $1.8 million on a short trade against WLFI. The move below $0.19 created sharp differences in outcomes for traders on opposite sides of the market.

The contrasting results between the two wallets underline how fast market conditions have shifted after the breakdown of $0.20.

Price and Volume Activity

At the latest update, WLFI was priced at $0.1764, down 22% in the past 24 hours. Daily trading volume reached $990.57 million, showing strong market activity. Despite the decline, the token is still higher compared to its price seven days ago.

Market watchers are now focusing on whether $0.15 will provide stability. If that level fails, $0.10 is the next area to monitor. “The key question now is whether WLFI will test $0.10,” said one trader.