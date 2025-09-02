WLFI Holders Targeted as Hackers Use Ethereum’s EIP-7702 Exploit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-1.10%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2263-5.15%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.10205-12.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01223+0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017562-4.22%

World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) governance tokenholders are being hit with a known phishing wallet exploit using Ethereum’s EIP-7702 upgrade, SlowMist founder Yu Xian says.

Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade in May introduced EIP-7702, which allows external accounts to temporarily act like smart contract wallets, delegating execution rights and allowing batch transactions, which are all aimed at streamlining a user’s experience. 

Xian said in an X post on Monday that hackers are exploiting the upgrade to pre-plant a hacker-controlled address in victim wallets, then, when a deposit is made, they quickly “snatch” the tokens, which, in this case, is affecting WLFI tokenholders.

“Encountered another player whose multiple addresses’ WLFI were all stolen. Looking at the theft method, it’s again the exploitation of the 7702 delegate malicious contract, with the prerequisite being private key leakage,” Xian said.

Source: Yu Xian

The Donald Trump–backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token began trading Monday morning, with a total supply of 24.66 billion tokens.

How it works 

In the lead-up to the official launch, an X user reported on Aug. 31 that a friend had their WLFI tokens drained after transferring Ether (ETH) into their wallet.

In a reply, Xian said it was clearly an example of the “Classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit,” where the private key was leaked, and the bad actor then pre-plants a delegate smart contract into the victim’s wallet address connected to the key. 

In a previous post, Xian said the private keys are usually stolen through phishing.

Source: Yu Xian

“As soon as you try to transfer away the remaining tokens in it, such as these WLFI that were thrown into the Lockbox contract, the gas you input will be automatically transferred away,” he said.

Xian suggested to “cancel or replace the ambushed EIP-7702 with your own,” and transferring away tokens from the compromised wallet as a possible solution.

Crypto users discuss thefts on WLFI forums 

Some have been reporting similar issues in the WLFI forums. One posting under the handle hakanemiratlas said his wallet was hacked last October and now worries his WLFI tokens are at risk. 

“I managed to transfer only 20% of my WLFI tokens to a new wallet, but it was a stressful race against the hacker. Even sending ETH for gas fees felt dangerous, since it could have been stolen instantly as well,” they said.

“Currently, 80% of my WLFI tokens are still stuck in the compromised wallet. I am extremely worried that once they unlock, the hacker might immediately transfer them away.” 

Another user under the handle Anton said many other people are facing a similar issue because of how the token drop was implemented. The wallet used to join the WLFI whitelist needs to be used to participate in the presale.

Related: Beware fake conferencing software targeting crypto assets, warns SlowMist founder

“The instant the tokens arrive, they will be stolen by automated sweeper bots before we have a chance to move them to a secure wallet,” he said.

Anton is also requesting the WLFI Team to consider implementing a direct transfer option for the tokens.

A user under the handle Anton said people who signed up for the WLFI whitelist and have since had their wallets compromised are in danger of losing their tokens. Source: World Liberty Financial

Scammers targeting token launch

Numerous WLFI scams have appeared in the lead-up and post token launch. Analytics firm Bubblemaps identified several “bundled clones”  look-alike smart contracts that imitate established crypto projects.

Meanwhile, the WLFI team has warned that it doesn’t contact via direct message on any platform, with the only official support channels through email.

“If you receive a DM claiming to be from us, it is fraudulent and should be ignored. If you receive an email, always double-check that it is coming from one of these official domains before responding,” the WLFI team said.

Magazine: XRP ‘cycle target’ is $20, Strategy Bitcoin lawsuit dismissed: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 24 – 30

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/wlfi-token-holders-falling-prey-classic-wallet-exploit?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Share
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Share

Trending News

More

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch