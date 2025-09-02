The post WLFI Launch Adds $5B to Trump Family Wealth appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The Trump family’s wealth jumped around $5 billion after launching the WLFI token through their World Liberty crypto project. Trump’s three sons are co-founders, with Trump as honorary co-founder. Holding less than 25% of WLFI, the token has likely become their most valuable asset, overtaking real estate. World Liberty Financial plans to use 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees to buy back and permanently burn WLFI tokens, aiming to reduce supply and boost token value for holders.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.