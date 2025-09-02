The post $WLFI Token Launch: Trump Family Adds $5 Billion in Wealth as Investors Face 40% Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The launch of the World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) token on September 1, 2025, has already become one of the most talked-about events in the cryptocurrency market this year. Within hours of its debut, the token delivered both record-setting gains and a steep correction.

The most immediate impact was on the Trump family’s fortune. According to the Wall Street Journal, the family’s net worth rose by about $5 billion following WLFI’s launch, with the token now likely surpassing real estate as their single most valuable asset.

While Donald Trump is listed as an “honorary co-founder,” his three sons are officially leading the project. The family’s holdings amount to less than a quarter of the token’s supply, yet the valuation shift was enough to redraw the profile of their wealth overnight.

A Volatile Trading Debut

WLFI began trading with extraordinary momentum, briefly reaching an all-time high of $0.46 before collapsing to $0.20 in under three hours.

There were reports about unusual on-chain activity, with several large wallets unloading tokens shortly after trading began. This led to concerns of insider selling, a familiar pattern in high-profile launches. Even celebrity traders were caught in the crossfire. Reports surfaced that Andrew Tate was liquidated on a WLFI position worth $190,000, leaving him with a six-figure loss within hours.

Analysts Split on Long-Term Value

Despite the rocky opening, some market analysts say WLFI has the foundations for growth beyond its launch hype. Michael van de Poppe described it as one of the largest token launches to date, predicting that early volatility may give way to sustained interest.

Others, like Virtual Bacon, focused on the token’s structure, pointing out that although the total supply is set at 24.6 billion, the actively tradable float is closer to seven percent due to gradual unlocks. This distribution, he argued, creates a healthier market than the problematic launch of Internet Computer (ICP), which struggled with a tiny float and inflated valuations.

Price targets vary, but expectations for WLFI to eventually approach the $1 level have been voiced, a milestone that would place its valuation alongside established names such as Chainlink and Cardano.

Community Push for Stability

In response to the early turbulence, the World Liberty Financial community has proposed allocating all protocol-owned liquidity fees toward buybacks and permanent token burns. If implemented, this would reduce the circulating supply over time and potentially help stabilize the token’s market value.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/wlfi-token-launch-trump-family-adds-5-billion-in-wealth-as-investors-face-40-crash/