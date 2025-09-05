WLFI TOP1 individual holder transferred another 100 million WLFI to a new address, worth $18.24 million

By: PANews
2025/09/05 11:44
PANews reported on September 5th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 10 minutes ago, moonmanifest47.eth transferred another 100 million WLFI to the new address 0x6E7...4d7c4, worth 18.24 million US dollars.

According to previous news , the top individual holder of WLFI, moonmanifest.eth, distributed 79.54 million WLFI to 9 addresses in the past 18 hours.

