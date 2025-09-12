WLFI's new proposal proposes to use all of the protocol's own liquidity fees for repurchase and destruction

PANews reported on September 12th that the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community initiated a proposal to use all fees generated by the protocol's own liquidity (POL) to repurchase WLFI in the market and permanently destroy it. This proposal only involves WLFI's officially controlled liquidity, and community and third-party LP fees will not be affected. The proposal states that the destruction process will be publicly disclosed on-chain and may be expanded to include more protocol revenue sources in the future. Current voting results show 99.57% support, 0.09% opposition, and 0.34% abstention. Voting will close in seven days.

