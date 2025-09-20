The crypto market just watched World Liberty Financial's WLFI token debut with a fully diluted valuation hovering between $36-40 billion, sparking heated debates across trading floors and social media. While retail investors scrambled to understand how a governance token without proven utility commanded such astronomical numbers, experienced traders quietly shifted focus to platforms with actual traction - Unich.Visit WebsiteThe crypto market just watched World Liberty Financial's WLFI token debut with a fully diluted valuation hovering between $36-40 billion, sparking heated debates across trading floors and social media. While retail investors scrambled to understand how a governance token without proven utility commanded such astronomical numbers, experienced traders quietly shifted focus to platforms with actual traction - Unich.Visit Website

WLFI’s Wild $40B Valuation. Savvy Traders Eye Undervalued OTC Alternative

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/09/20 02:00
WLFI
WLFI$0.2219-5.08%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.06731+0.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135-2.24%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2724-3.23%

WLFI’s Wild $40B Valuation. Savvy Traders Eye Undervalued OTC Alternative

The crypto market just watched World Liberty Financial's WLFI token debut with a fully diluted valuation hovering between $36-40 billion, sparking heated debates across trading floors and social media. While retail investors scrambled to understand how a governance token without proven utility commanded such astronomical numbers, experienced traders quietly shifted focus to platforms with actual traction - Unich.

Visit Website

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

PANews reported on September 20th that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in an interview with Fox Business that the company's vision is to build Coinbase into a full-service crypto "super app" that replaces traditional banks. The company plans to offer a full suite of financial services, from payments to credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto. He stated: "Yes, we do want to be a super app that offers a variety of financial services, and I believe cryptocurrencies have the power to do that."
FOX Token
FOX$0.02841-1.28%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003056-4.76%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1636-17.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 19:04
Share
Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Friday that his government is working on ways to meet $9.5 billion in debt payments due in 2026, but made it clear he’s not relying on U.S. President Donald Trump to fix the crisis. When asked directly if the U.S. Treasury might intervene to help stabilize Argentina’s fragile economy, […]
Union
U$0.013855-2.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-0.60%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012488-7.70%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 18:55
Share
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Cardano price prediction models are drawing attention this week as ADA hovers around $0.88 to $0.90, with momentum building at resistance zones and technical setups suggesting a possible breakout.  Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is trending alongside Cardano, with many considering it a sharper utility play right now. Remittix is being mentioned heavily in market chatter this […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04399-1.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01784-3.98%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase CEO: We will build a financial super application to replace traditional banks

Javier Milei not counting on Trump as Argentina faces $9.5 billion debt in 2026

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA & Remittix Top The Crypto Trending Charts This Week

Justice and Efficiency: A Non-Parametric Model for a Free and Fair Economy

The TechBeat: 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 (9/20/2025)