WNBA Playoffs Schedule Round 2: Storylines And Viewing Guide

2025/09/21
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chelsea Gray #12 and A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate a 74-73 victory against the Seattle Storm in Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 WNBA playoffs continue this Sunday as semifinals tip off, and it brings everything a postseason could ask for: a dynasty on the line, a top seed chasing history, an underdog missing its brightest star and four of the league’s five MVP finalists still in the fight.

The new playoff format, best-of-three in the first round, best-of-five in the semifinals and a newly expanded best-of-seven Finals, has already shaken up the postseason. It rewarded Indiana’s ability to overcome a higher-seeded Atlanta Dream, while giving heavyweights like Minnesota and Las Vegas more room to assert themselves in longer matchups.

Now, September belongs to the league’s brightest stars and sharpest minds, with the MVP finalists set to showcase their strengths: A’ja Wilson’s dominance, Napheesa Collier’s consistency, Alyssa Thomas’s versatility and Kelsey Mitchell’s resilience are all set to define the semifinals. And on the sideline, Cheryl Reeve and Becky Hammon continue to chase coaching legacies of their own.

WNBA Playoffs Storylines to follow

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 23: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Target Center on May 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Four teams remain, and each brings a story worth following. By the end of the month, only one will still be standing, and how they get there will shape the WNBA’s history for years to come.

Indiana was the most improbable of the group to reach the semifinals, making it there despite losing Caitlin Clark and much of its core to injuries throughout the season. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have kept the Fever alive, carrying a short-handed roster into its first playoffs series win in a decade. Their next task is daunting: a clash with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces enter behind A’ja Wilson, centerpiece of a team chasing its third title in four years. If the Aces can finish the job, coach Becky Hammon could cement them as the league’s next true dynasty, a run that would put her alongside the most successful coaches in WNBA history.

The other side of the bracket offers its own clash of eras. The Minnesota Lynx, the league’s top seed at 34-10, are back in familiar territory under coach Cheryl Reeve, who already owns four championships and is chasing a fifth. Napheesa Collier has anchored Minnesota’s dominant season, despite missing games due to injury, and the Lynx now face a Phoenix Mercury team that proved its resilience by eliminating the New York Liberty in the opening round after struggling towards the end of the regular season.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 25: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates during the second half against the Washington Mystics at PHX Arena on May 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Phoenix leans on Alyssa Thomas, whose toughness and versatility make her a constant threat to swing a series. Her presence, along with Mitchell, Wilson and Collier, means nearly all of the league’s top individual performers are still alive with a shot at the title.

The coaches are as much part of the story as the stars. Of the four semifinalists, three are led by women, a rarity across professional sports and a point of pride for the league. Reeve’s quest for another banner could tie Minnesota’s current run to its dynasty days of the 2010s, while Hammon’s rise continues to validate her move from the NBA to the WNBA.

WNBA Playoffs Schedule and Coverage

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 9: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court during the game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 9, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The semifinals open Sunday with Indiana at Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Phoenix at Minnesota at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Game 2s are Tuesday, with Game 3s on Friday, Sept. 26, can be watched on ESPN2. If necessary, Game 4s will be played Sunday, Sept. 28, and decisive Game 5s on Tuesday, Sept. 30. For the first time, the Finals will be a best-of-seven series, beginning Oct. 3.

Every game will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with streaming available through the ESPN app.

Below is a detailed schedule:

Sunday, 9/21 (Game 1):

Indiana @ Las Vegas, at 3 PM ET on ABC
Phoenix @ Minnesota, at 5 PM ET on ESPN

Tuesday, 9/23 (Game 2)

Phoenix @ Minnesota, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN
Indiana @ Las Vegas, at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

Friday, 9/26 (Game 3)

Las Vegas @ Indiana at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2
Minnesota @ Phoenix at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday, 9/28 (Game 4, if necessary)

Las Vegas @ Indiana, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC
Minnesota @ Phoenix, TBD

Tuesday, 9/30 (Game 5, if necessary)

Phoenix @ Minnesota, TBD
Indiana @ Las Vegas, TBD

International fans can follow the WNBA playoffs along on WNBA League Pass, while Canadian viewers have coverage through TSN, Sportsnet and NBA TV Canada.

