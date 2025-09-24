Wood Sister takes first stake in Alibaba in four years, worth over $16 million

PANews reported on September 24 that "Wood Sister" Cathie Wood's fund resumed holdings in Alibaba (BABA.N), the first time in four years. According to the daily trading report released by Wood's Ark Investment Management, the company's two ETFs bought Alibaba ADRs on Monday with a total value of approximately US$16.3 million. On Tuesday, Alibaba ADRs hit their highest level since November 2021, almost doubling year-to-date. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission search tool, Ark's first investment in Alibaba dates back to 2014, shortly after the company went public that year. However, no investment or proxy voting records were found after September 2021. This latest investment may mark Ark's renewed efforts to expand its investment in China's Internet sector. PANews reported on September 24 that "Wood Sister" Cathie Wood's fund resumed holdings in Alibaba (BABA.N), the first time in four years. According to the daily trading report released by Wood's Ark Investment Management, the company's two ETFs bought Alibaba ADRs on Monday with a total value of approximately US$16.3 million. On Tuesday, Alibaba ADRs hit their highest level since November 2021, almost doubling year-to-date. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission search tool, Ark's first investment in Alibaba dates back to 2014, shortly after the company went public that year. However, no investment or proxy voting records were found after September 2021. This latest investment may mark Ark's renewed efforts to expand its investment in China's Internet sector.