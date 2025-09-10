World Aquatics Reaches $4.6 Million Settlement With Swimmers In Antitrust Lawsuit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:07
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,3014-6,78%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000284-1,04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016015-9,45%
Propy
PRO$0,708+1,79%
WELL3
WELL$0,0002867+3,53%

NANTERRE, FRANCE – AUGUST 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 02, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The World Aquatics has reached a $4.6 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit with swimmers who had registered to compete in the ISL (International Swimming League) series. After filing the settlement in the federal court in San Francisco, which still awaits the judge’s approval, World Aquatics will set up a fund to provide full compensation to the swimmers who signed contracts for competing in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2018 in Turin, as well as for the 2019 season meets.

In 2018, professional swimmers, led by named plaintiffs Tom Shields and Katinka Hosszu, backed by ISL management funding, filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that World Aquatics, previously known as FINA, was attempting to exert control over the operations of the Ukraine-backed event beyond its authority. According to the suit, World Aquatics’ threats to suspend pro swimmers competing in the ISL affected its competition portfolio and success. Further, the lawsuit alleged that the restrictions imposed by World Aquatics led to the cancellation of the ISL Energy for Swim Meet 2018 in Turin.

According to the swimmer’s lawyers, Jeffrey Kessler, the settlement will now be a “groundbreaking relief for swimmers.” It will provide funds for 263 swimmers who did not earn any promised prize money and appearance fee from ISL events in 2018 and 2019.

Notably, the ISL series, which has been on hiatus since 2022, also prompted World Aquatics to raise the prize money. In 2024, athletes received $7.1 million in prize money, marking the highest total in the World Aquatics 116-year history.

“This lawsuit dates back to the previous management of FINA, and, regrettably, it has dragged on for many years. However, I am pleased that we can finally step in and provide this significant sum of money for the swimmers, many of whom were severely let down,” stated the World Aquatics President, Husain Al Musallam. According to Al Musallam, the settlement highlights the governing international swimming body’s commitment to the sport and its athletes.

In January 2023, the U.S. District Court in San Francisco ruled in favor of World Aquatics, finding no evidence of restraint of trade by the organization. However, in September 2024, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision, leading to additional litigation and ultimately a settlement.

It was one of the two class action lawsuits against World Aquatics filed in 2018. A separate lawsuit between World Aquatics and ISL remains “pending” and is scheduled to run with a jury trial in 2026

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/parasjan/2025/09/09/world-aquatics-reaches-46-million-settlement-with-swimmers-in-antitrust-lawsuit/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,86%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005899-5,38%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,135176-1,43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Share
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0,00926-8,40%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10124+0,86%
CATCH
CATCH$0,0301-0,66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Share
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$215,27+0,11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0841-8,18%
MetaMars
MARS$0,002485-6,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before