World Liberty Financial burns 47M tokens — will WLFI price recover?

World Liberty Financial has burned 47 million tokens on Sept. 2, trimming supply in a bid to revive momentum after a 55% plunge from its post-launch high, but WLFI price has yet to show signs of recovery.

Summary 47 million WLFI tokens, equivalent to 0.19% of circulating supply, have been burned.

WLFI price trades near $0.23, down 55% from its post-launch high, consolidating above $0.21 support.

A community-backed plan to fund ongoing burns with protocol fees could revive WLFI price if approved.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency launched by the Trump family’s crypto venture, executed a token burn of 47 million WLFI tokens on Sept. 2, sending them to an irrecoverable burn address, according to Lookonchain. This burn represents approximately 0.19% of the current circulating supply, which was just over 24.66 billion tokens, and trims the total supply to around 99.95 billion.

The burn was executed about 15 hours ago, but has had little to no effect on price so far. WLFI price is still trading at $0.23, around the same level it closed yesterday, after plunging about 55% from its post-launch all-time high of $0.46.

After that drop, the coin has been consolidating sideways above support established at around $0.21. The major resistance level is around $0.25–$0.26, which corresponds to the post-launch peaks following the initial sell-off.

It’s unclear whether WLFI price will recover in the near term, as the token’s 1-hour chart continues to print small-bodied candles that reflect market indecision. In addition, trading volume has dried up significantly since yesterday, highlighting weakening momentum and lack of participation.

Source: TradingView

Buyback plan could lift WLFI price

Although the recent token burn has yet to impact WLFI’s price, there is cautious optimism among holders who entered post-launch. Yesterday, the team has introduced a proposal for an ongoing buyback-and-burn program, funded through protocol-owned liquidity fees.

If approved, the buyback-and-burn program could provide sustained deflationary pressure on WLFI’s supply, potentially reviving WLFI price momentum.