World Liberty Financial Targets WLFI Supply Reduction

2025/09/02 20:42
Quick Highlights

  • WLFI buyback and burn plan aims to reduce token supply.
  • Fees from liquidity pools fund the repurchase of WLFI.
  • Long-term holders may benefit from price stabilization.

WLFI Token Buyback and Burn: How It Works

World Liberty Financial has proposed a new buyback and burn mechanism for the WLFI token. The plan involves using 100% of liquidity fees (POL) to repurchase WLFI tokens on the open market. These tokens will then be sent to a burn address, gradually reducing the total supply.

Source: World Liberty Financial

The team believes this strategy will not only support token price stabilization but also reward long-term holders by redistributing supply in their favor. Additional sources of protocol income may be considered to strengthen the program.

Source: CoinGecko

Impact on Token Supply and Investor Benefits

By implementing a deflationary mechanism, WLFI aims to create sustainable growth and reduce excess circulating supply. Transparency is a priority: all buyback and burn transactions will be publicly recorded.

The effectiveness of the program will increase as more users interact with the protocol, directly contributing to WLFI’s long-term stability.

Community feedback on the proposal has been largely positive, though a voting date has not yet been announced. WLFI was initially non-tradable, and a community vote eventually allowed its release on major exchanges.

Experts anticipate that the buyback and burn mechanism could stabilize prices while rewarding early adopters and long-term investors.

If successful, this program could create one of the most sustainable deflationary mechanisms in the crypto market today. Investors may see long-term value appreciation as the circulating supply gradually decreases.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10839/wlfi-token-s-deflationary-plan-could-spark-price-surge-here-s-how

